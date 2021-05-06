Elizabeth Heiskell’s Come On Over!: Southern Delicious for Every Day and Every Occasion features many familiar southern dishes with some delicious new twists.

Review: Come On Over!: Southern Delicious for Every Day and Every Occasion

The cookbook is split up into nine-parts, featuring recipes for different kinds of days like Weekdays, Delta Days, Game Days, and Diet or Cheat Days. There are a ton of southern staples from Biscuits and Gravy to Pork Shoulder Sliders and Fried Green Tomatoes. But there are also a lot of new southern recipes like Brie Pasta and Spaghetti Pie.

One thing I really loved about this cookbook was that everything wasn’t from scratch. The Caramel Brownies recipe requires a Betty Crocker German chocolate cake mix, the Chicken and Dumplings used refrigerated biscuit dough from a can. This is what makes some southern food truly southern — if you can buy it, use it, and add your own twist to it.

Some of the recipes feature “Mom Tips” or “Chef Tips” which are just helpful hints for how to finely cut herbs or handle skinning tomatoes.

I tried out the Peach and Blueberry Cobbler, which seemed almost too easy to be true. But it was! All you really have to do is just pour the ingredients into the baking dish and out pops a scrumptious cobbler that pairs nicely with vanilla ice cream.

The cookbook isn’t without its faults. I am a very visual person and some of the photos in the book made the recipes seem less than appealing. Particularly the grilled cheese which looked rather burnt. The Chocolate Cobbler also could have been platted better, especially when it looks like it’s ooey-gooey and delicious, but the presentation feels all wrong.

Some of the pre-recipe commentary wasn’t really for me, but I don’t make much of a habit of really digging into that kind of content. I’m here for the recipes and they really worked for me. If you’re dieting or have weight-related triggers, you might take an issue with one of the soup titles which feels real southern. ‘Aside from all of that, I really am looking forward to trying out more of the recipes in Come On Over!: Southern Delicious for Every Day and Every Occasion, especially the ones that play homage to some of my favorite dishes but come with new twists or easy shortcuts!

Pick up Elizabeth Heiskell’s Come On Over!: Southern Delicious for Every Day and Every Occasion today!