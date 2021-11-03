Review: Can The Blitz Gaming App Make You Real Cash?

If you are a fan of competitive gaming—whether that’s Solitaire, Bingo, Blackjack, or Slots—then you will want to check out the new gaming app Blitz. You can even win real money by playing all of your favorite games!

In addition to the previously mentioned games, you can also find Helix Jump, Ball Blast, Poker, Casino, and so many more on the Blitz gaming app. Since the game launched back in June, they have had over 100,000 downloads—meaning there are thousands of other players just like you competing in their entertaining 1v1 games, tournaments, weekly leagues, brawls, and other game modes.

Competitive Play

It’s nice that Blitz ensures that you get matched up against opponents that are the same level as you, so everyone gets a fair chance to win big. These tournaments can be massive, too—with some taking on up to 32 players at a time! As you defeat your opponents, be sure to check out your trophies and find your place on the leaderboard for all of their Casino games.

Unlike other app-based e-sport games that make you wait around and watch ads to play, Blitz gives you unlimited free gaming and ad-free Solitaire, and more. Speaking of Solitaire, Blitz hosts a league for the game, in addition to bingo and a few other fun ones.

Worried about paying to win? Feeling rusty on your gambling skills?

Blitz lets you play games in practice mode before you ever commit to playing for real cash, giving you a chance to brush up on new—or old skills. Additionally, if you log on daily, you get fantastic rewards, bonus features, and wheel spins that help you win prizes and coins.

Plus, they have VIP programs and perks that go along with them.

Blitz really does pay you real money too. So if you have time to kill and you love competitive gambling games, this is one app you’ll want to download and try out. They make it easy to set up Paypal deposits too. One thing to note is that it can take upwards of two weeks to get your deposits, so this isn’t a great way to make quick cash. Be sure to look into how the fee structure works and ensure, like always, that you read everything thoroughly.

Download now and get a free $10 bonus. Before you download, be sure to double-check that you can get paid for your gameplay in your state. There are some state and local restrictions involved with this one.

Bottom Line

If you love playing classic competitive games and live somewhere that you can legally do e-sport gambling, the Blitz games app will be one of the best apps out there to make a little extra pocket change and pass the time while having fun. While Blitz may not be a means of making fast cash, it’s certainly means of having fun.

Try Blitz Now