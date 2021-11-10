Review: ‘Batman and Robin and Howard’ is a Delightfully Fun Story Filled With Heart

Batman and Robin and Howard by Jeffrey Brown is a very endearing and humorous tale about Damian Wayne taking on public school, making friends, and figuring out what kind of pint-sized hero he is. Brown is skilled at creating comical pieces of dialogue that can amuse children—the intended audiences—and the adults reading along with them.

Batman and Robin and Howard is a Delightfully Fun Story Filled With Heart

Damian’s adventure begins after he feels sidelined by his father—the great caped crusader Batman—and after an errant decision on a mission on the night before his first day at a new school. Damian is, understandably, a bit spoiled and extremely aloof about his less-than-favorable personality traits that go along with being a billionaire’s son.

Like with most of Brown’s work, Batman and Robin and Howard is not meant to be a super-serious superhero adventure. It’s lighthearted and fun and filled with perils and pitfalls that are perfectly proportioned for a middle schooler. But even with that clear intent, Brown still manages to create an extremely fun story that feels like it could easily slip somewhere into the canon of Bruce and Damian Wayne. Especially when this particular Damian Wayne feels like an actual middle schooler trying to be cool and popular.

This story is filled to the brim with heart, humor, and a healthy dose of Batman trying to get to the bottom of the latest menace—who is terrorizing the local soccer tournament. If you ever wanted a healthy dose of BatDad, you’ll get in the motherload in Batman and Robin and Howard.

Batman and Robin and Howard is a must-have for Batman and Robin fans and the perfect book to introduce children to Damian Wayne. There are hidden lessons about growing up, being a good friend, and finding your place in the world, in between all of the caped crusader fun. The only critique worth noting is that, depending on the age of your young reader, they may need a bit of help getting through this very text-heavy graphic novel. While the ideas aren’t complicated, it’s a lot of text packed into each panel of action.

Batman and Robin and Howard is available for pre-order now.