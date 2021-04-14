Nothing brings out my inner child quite like a delivery from Disney Press that features some of my favorite furry characters. Back in my youth, I was a really big fan of the Aristocats, 101 Dalmatians, Lilo & Stitch, and pretty much any Disney movie that featured feline or canine protagonists. So, consider my inner child delighted to find two new Disney books in my mailbox a few weeks ago.

5-Minute Disney Furry Friends Stories and 101 Dalmatians: Spot the Difference would have been at the top of my reading list as a child and they are sure to spark joy with today’s generation of animal-loving Disney kids.

5-Minute Disney Furry Friends Stories

In 5-Minute Disney Furry Friends Stories readers will enjoy over 200 pages of “5-minute stories” written by familiar Disney storytellers like Brooke Vitale, John Edwards, Megan Bryant, and nine other beloved authors. The stories range from more recent tales featuring Doug from Up and Pepita from Coco, to stories from a long time ago like the Aristocats, Dumbo, and Peter Pan.

The stories in the 5-Minute Disney book are designed to be short stories that can be read to children or used to help them learn to read independently. The book is bound with a padded cover, which makes it easy to hold onto for little hands (and old ones alike!).

The cover also has textured details which are perfect for children who respond well to tactical sensations. The book features a combination of full-page, spot, and half-page illustrations, all with details so vivid they could be screencaps taken straight out of their films.

101 Dalmatians: Spot the Difference

Spot the Difference by Calliope Glass (and illustrated by Àngel Rodriquez) is a delightfully fun read, designed to get your young reader involved with the experience. As the book progresses, you help the curious and troublesome Patch spot the difference. Sometimes this means finding something on the page and other times this means turning the book sideways or upside down. It’s a fun easy-to-read adventure for little ones who love all of the pups from 101 Dalmatians.

Disney Press is on a roll this year with joyful children’s books that feature some of the most beloved and classic characters. 5-Minute Disney Furry Friends Stories and 101 Dalmatians: Spot the Difference are perfect for those of us wishing to share our own favorite characters with the children in our lives. And I won’t tell anyone if you turned the page to the side to help Patch pour out those puppies.

101 Dalmatians: Spot the Difference was written for readers from Preschool to Kindergarten and 5-Minute Disney Furry Friends Stories was written for readers from Kindergarten to Third Grade.