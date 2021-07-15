Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of over 100 chemical compounds found in the Cannabis sativa plant and it can be found in a variety of different forms from topical creams, gummies, capsules, to oils and tinctures. While most people think of CBD as a recreational treat, most people see it as an alternative form of medicine and use it to treat epilepsy, chronic pain, and even anxiety.

If you aren’t familiar with CBD tinctures, there is a key distinction between tinctures and oils. A tincture is an alcohol-based extract that uses high-proof alcohol as a solvent to extract the natural compounds of the cannabis plant. Whereas CBD oils are typically made with just two ingredients: CBD and carrier oil. Because of this, CBD tinctures have a much higher bioavailability compared to CBD oil.

22Red was founded by LA-based musician Shavo Odadjian in 2018 as a culmination of his pursuit to merge his passions for music, fashion, and cannabis into one space. His affinity for numerology inspired the name, citing the fact that “22” possesses the energies of your biggest dreams and invites you to work ardently on your life path and purpose. 22Red offers a wide range of cruelty and pesticide-free hemp-derived CBD products that have been tested in a 3rd-party lab.

We checked out 22Red’s CBD isolate tincture, which is a premium tincture that combines pure CBD isolate, extracted from USA-Grown hemp with organic MCT oil to facilitate sublingual application. That means you can apply a few drops of the tincture under your tongue to get the maximum impact.

22Red's CBD Isolate Tincture

You can also choose between an unflavored tincture which is perfect for adding to salad dressings or your morning coffee or you can pick up a flavor-infused tincture that tastes like watermelon or mint. Yes, you can safely add this tincture to your morning coffee to help ease anxiety or pain because 22Red’s CBD is non-intoxicating and contains less than 0.2mg of THC.

As with anything that can be used for medicinal purposes, you should always check with your doctor before treating your own medical conditions, especially if you are taking medication that may interact with CBD. Most people react well to CBD, though it may still cause mild side effects such as drowsiness, changes in appetite, and irritability. 22Red’s tincture, while potent, shouldn’t cause any serious interactions with your day-to-day life.

Overall 22Red’s CBD seems to be worth the price. For $80, you’re getting 3000mg of CBD per bottle, which is roughly 100mg per serving. The tincture comes in a black-out bottle to prevent degradation and it comes with a dropper to facilitate application. The flavor-infused tincture is very mild, which is great because you don’t necessarily want an overpowering flavor when you’re trying to relax.

If you are looking to explore CBD to treat what ails you, 22Red’s products should be at the top of your list. You can rest assured with the knowledge that you’re getting a product from a team that is dedicated to quality and customer satisfaction.