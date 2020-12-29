Respawn Entertainment, the renown developer of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall, and Apex Legends is developing a new intellectual property (IP). This news comes by way of a job listing on the official Respawn website (as relayed by Comic Book). The posting is for a Generalist Software Engineer – New IP Incubation Team who will “join a small new team being formed to develop a brand new IP.”

It's unclear what the project is, what kind of game it will be, or when it will be available to play. What is known is that Respawn will focus on “gameplay and good feel,” as noted by the job posting. The listing also features a segment about crunch, stating Respawn has a “hard-zero policy against crunch and overtime.” Crunch, the practice of working long, intensive hours to ensure a product is finished by the due date has been heavily criticized by developers and the media alike due to health hazards and risk of burnout.

While Respawn hasn't been around for long, it has a number of fantastic games under its belt since it formed in 2010. Respected game developers, Jason West and Vince Zampella formed Respawn after departing from (and forming) Infinity Ward, a team responsible for many popular Call of Duty games including Modern Warfare. Respawn is owned by publisher Electronic Arts, and is home to around 315 employees.

In terms of the studio's next project, many were hoping it would be a return to the beloved Titanfall franchise. The last entry in the series was Titanfall 2, which launched in the fall of 2016, but came out very close to Battlefield 1, yet another EA published game. Many argued that EA cannibalized itself by putting out two shooters so close to one another — not to mention the fact that Call of Duty launched around the same time, as well. Because of this, Titanfall 2 sold poorly, at least compared to EA's expectations.

As you might be aware, Respawn's hit battle royale shooter Apex Legends actually takes place in the Titanfall universe, though it's widely considered to be its own separate game rather than a Titanfall follow up. Apex Legends stealth launched in 2019 and quickly became one of the most popular games ever. The studio will develop this new IP and continue to support Apex Legends in tandem. Respawn is no stranger to working on multiple projects at once, as evidenced by the production schedules of Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, both of which launched in 2019.

It's unclear if we'll ever see a proper Titanfall sequel, but given Respawn's tremendous pedigree, the studio's next game will likely be great.

Source: Respawn Entertainment via Comic Book