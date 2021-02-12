Resident Evil Village will be out soon and as its release date approaches, Capcom has slowly been trickling out more information about it. Speaking with Official PlayStation Magazine (as relayed by Wccftech and VGC), Capcom producer Peter Fabiano said Resident Evil Village takes inspiration from Resident Evil 4.

“You’ll notice we took a lot of inspiration from Resident Evil 4,” Fabiano told the publication. “The team has put a ton of effort into creating a truly authentic feel. There are plenty of surprises to keep you on your toes; players will find a balance of combat, exploration, and puzzle solving.”

This is especially noteworthy, as some recent entries, like the remake of Resident Evil 3 (2020) was criticized for having few puzzles, with less of an emphasis on exploring. The same can be said about Resident Evil 5 and 6, both of which felt more like shooters than survival horror games.

Fabiano then went on to tell OPM that Capcom is confident it'll be the “best” survival horror game ever, continuing as a follow up to Resident Evil 7. “Concepting and planning was something going through our developers’ minds since towards the end of Resident Evil VII: Biohazard. The team grew quite attached to Ethan as a character so we knew we wanted to continue his story arc.”

“This really helped to keep our vision on target. And since we are constantly sharing information across Resident Evil teams, that really helped inform us in making what we consider the best survival horror game to date.”

That's a lofty statement, especially given the high quality of the series as a whole. If you're skeptical about Village, you can check out its demo on the PS5, referred to as Maiden, while a demo for other platforms will be releasing sometime in the spring.

Resident Evil Village will launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 7, 2021.

Source: Official PlayStation Magazine via Wccftech, VGC