Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7, 2021, as announced during the Resident Evil Showcase today. It was also revealed that it will come to PS4 and Xbox One — which was previously up in the air due to graphical fidelity and scope of the game. Of course, it will launch on previous generation systems alongside the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Those who purchase on previous-gen versions can upgrade to the next-gen counterpart (within the same family) for free.

It's available to preorder right now.

Gameplay Reveal

We also got our first look at Resident Evil Village's gameplay during an all-new trailer. Check it out below:

During the presentation, it was revealed that Resident Evil Village will be available in multiple versions including a Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Collector's Edition. Here's what comes in each:

Deluxe Edition — Trauma Pack

The Deluxe Edition comes with lots of in-game goodies:

Safe Room Music

Mr. Everywhere Bobblehead

Max Difficulty

Save Device

Albert01 Chris Handgun

Found Footage Re7 Filter

The Tragedy of Ethan Winters

Collector's Edition

The Collector's Edition comes with everything in the Deluxe Edition, along with the following:

Poster

Trauma Pack Product Code

Steelbook

Chris Redfield Statue

Collector's Box

Artbook

Preorder Bonus

Players who preorder any version will gain access to:

Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm

Survival Resource Pack

Capcom also announced that a PS5 demo is available to download for free today. It will feature a new playable character known as “The Maiden,” who will play very differently than protagonist Ethan Winters. This demo is exclusive to PS5, though an additional demo will come to all platforms later this spring.

Along with all that, Capcom revealed a new multiplayer game called RE: Verse. This stand alone multiplayer adventure is free to all who purchase Resident Evil Village. It serves as a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the series and will feature many of the franchise's most beloved characters. You can check out its trailer below.

RE: Verse is reminiscent of Resident Evil: Resistance, which launched alongside the remake of Resident Evil 3.

Source: Capcom