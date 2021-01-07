It seems a new Nintendo Switch “Pro” model is in the works at Nintendo, and the latest evidence comes from reputable dataminer, SciresM. As reported by VGC, SciresM notes that a recent Switch firmware update makes mention of Aula, a supposed more powerful version of the console. Aula is said to use Mariko (Tegra X1+) SoC chip, which is also found in the Nintendo Switch Lite model.

According to SciresM, this chip set will be used at higher clock speeds to make for a more powerful machine. On top of that, the firmware makes mention of support for Realtek chip, which is advertised as a “4K UHD multimedia SoC,” giving more credence to a possible new Nintendo Switch model that can rival the visuals of its competitors. It has also been stated that the Aula will feature an upgraded OLED display, which you might be familiar with if you owned one of the original model PS Vita systems.

All of these claims seem to line up with previous reports from Bloomberg in August 2020, that state Nintendo will be producing a new 4K Switch model to release sometime in 2021. What's interesting is that SciresM seems to believe Aula won't display at 4K unless docked — meaning the device won't natively support 4K, but will utilize the chip set in conjunction with the dock to output at higher resolutions on a TV or monitor.

Despite all of this, President of America Doug Bowser had nothing to announce about a supposed Switch Pro model. “Right now, with the momentum that we have, our focus will be on the existing form factors,” Bowser said during an interview with Polygon in December 2020. Though, this doesn't necessarily shoot down the possibility of a new, upgraded device — only that Nintendo isn't currently ready to discuss anything about it publicly.

You'll recall that most of Nintendo's handhelds are iterated upon in some way, shape, or form. The Nintendo DS is one of the most famous examples, featuring the DS, DS Lite, DSi, and DSi XL — all before its successor, the 3DS launched in 2011, which also had its fair share of iterations. But even dating back to the Game Boy, Nintendo has always produced multiple editions within the same family of systems. Seeing as how popular the Nintendo Switch is, it's a no brainer we'll get a different version of it at some point, especially one to compete with the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Source: VGC