Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind the acclaimed action thriller Control, has just enjoyed its best year ever in 2020. This news comes by way of a report from GamesIndustry.biz, highlighting the company's success last year, despite having no new releases. The main driver of sales was Control, which had its most successful month ever in November 2020, even though it has been out since 2019.

As of December 2020, Control has reached over 2 million copies sold worldwide. Although the game launched in August 2019, it has slowly continued to generate revenue for Remedy, and recently launched on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with graphical and performance enhancements that take advantage of the new hardware. Control Ultimate Edition is also available through PS Plus on PS4 and PS5 for the month of February 2021, adding to the slowly climbing player base.

Remedy Entertainment generated $49.83 million in revenue over the course of the year, 30% more than 2019. In total, Remedy earned $16 million in profit in 2020, which is over double the amount it made in the previous year.

As part of the company's financial report, Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said “while we continue to support and take Control further, its development team is gradually shifting to work on a new Remedy game.” Based on the steady sales of Control, it shows just how Remedy's games have “long life cycles,” much like Alan Wake and others that came before it.

When Control first debuted, it failed to make the top 20 on the NPD charts, leading many analysts to believe the game had bombed commercially, despite earning positive reviews. Though, as the evidence shows, it doesn't need to sell 100 million copies to be profitable for a smaller scale studio like Remedy.

The company is currently working on the single-layer component of the Xbox exclusive CrossfireX, alongside Smilegate. This game was recently delayed, but still aims to debut sometime in 2021. Remedy is also partnering with Epic Games to develop multiple games, though it's unknown when they'll release.

Source: GamesIndustry.biz