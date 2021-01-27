Today marked the official launch of the brand new Star Wars: The High Republic Show hosted by Krystina Arielle.

It should come as no surprise that Krystina Arielle was an absolute joy to watch. She is an incredibly talented host, who provides the perfect balance of humor while presenting like a true storyteller. From Obi-Wan Kenobi impressions to cheeky puns and informative looks behind the scenes — you won’t want to miss her series over on the Star Wars YouTube channel.

Krystina Arielle Shines Bright as the Host of the Star Wars: The High Republic Show

I’m not going to spoil everything we learned during The High Republic Show, because you need to watch it for yourself, but here’s a quick recap of what Arielle covered in today’s episode.

With the release of The High Republic, the Star Wars timeline got a revamp and Arielle walked through the new timeline, explaining the connections between the High Republic Era and the Fall of the Jedi, Reign of the Empire, Age of the Rebellion, The New Republic, and the Rise of the First Order.

If you’re not up-to-date on The High Republic book releases, she has you covered with an in-depth overview of what’s been released and what’s to come. Most importantly, Arielle was able to share some exclusive character reveals for Claudia Gray’s Into the Dark and a sneak peek at Justina Ireland and Shima Shinya’s upcoming High Republic era manga The Edge of Balance.

Seriously, you won’t want to miss out on the gorgeous animated bio for Bell Zettifar, the reveal of the Jedi Wayseeker Orla Jenari, or The Edge of Balance’s new Jedi Wookie named Arkoff and its central character Lily Tora-Asi.

The High Republic Show is also packed with interviews with the creatives behind your favorite Star Wars content. The premiere episode features a look at the creation of the High Republic era mini-game in the Tales From Galaxy’s Edge with interviews from the ILMxLAB creators.

Arielle also interviewed High Republic authors Charles Soul and Justina Ireland, along with Creative Director Michael Siglain.

I personally loved that Arielle mentioned feeling sympathetic towards Marchion Ro. If you’ve read my reviews of The High Republic books, then you’ll know that I feel the same way. It was great to hear Soule explain how to create a villain that holds up against villains like Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and Darth Maul.

Justina Ireland also got into the meaning behind the Starlight Beacon and got delightfully nerdy about how the beacon is an endowed object. I could watch hours of the authors talking literary about this series.

At the close of the episode, Arielle was joined by Lucasfilm Creative Executive Emily Shkoukani to discuss two questions submitted by fans over on Twitter. So be sure to use the #THRSQuestions if you want your question to be featured in the next episode!

The High Republic series is going to be an exciting era for Star Wars and I’m so thrilled that we have Krystina Arielle to guide us through this brand new adventure.