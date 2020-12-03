The Mandalorian has arrived in Fortnite Season 5, including a Mando character skin and unlockable Baby Yoda “pet,” among other themed rewards.

If you’re trying to get your hands on everything the Season 5 Battle Pass has to offer, one thing you’ll want to do is work your way through the special Mandalorian “beskar quests.” Complete these in order, and you’ll eventually unlock each of the shinier armor pieces worn by Mando by the end of the show’s first season.

Where to Find the Razor Crest in Fortnite

When you set out to complete the special “beskar quests” and unlock the alternate style for your Mando outfit, the first challenge you’ll see in the menu is to check on the Razor Crest. (You can see it in the screenshot below.)

Mando’s small starship apparently suffered a rocky landing when the Zero Point event kicked off. It’s in rough shape, but you can find it on the eastern side of the central, sandy region of the map. When you’re dropping into a match, bring up the map and set a waypoint directly southeast of Colossal Coliseum; you’ll see a darkened spot right along the shore.

How to Get the Mandalorian Skin in Fortnite

To get started, all you need is the new “Zero Point” seasonal Battle Pass. That'll cost you 950 V-Bucks, Fortnite’s premium in-game currency, which you might have already earned in a previous season. Otherwise, you can currently buy 1,000 V-Bucks for $7.99.

So, for less than eight bucks, you can unlock all the Mandalorian goodies by playing and leveling up your Battle Pass. That requires a little bit of dedication, paying attention to weekly challenges, and so on.

You start at level one, so you get access to Mando as a playable character right away. At level three, you get a Mando banner icon; a cute Mando-themed spray at level five; at level six, a killer loading screen; a Baby Yoda emote at level seven; and, at level eight, a Razor Crest glider.

