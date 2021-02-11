Insomniac's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch for PS5 on June 11, 2021. This news comes by way of the PlayStation Twitter account, which is accompanied by a fancy new trailer. Check it out below!

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart arrives on PS5 June 11. First details on physical and digital editions: https://t.co/POLuaG2fC1 pic.twitter.com/sdqR20WqjV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 11, 2021

Along with the news of its release date, we also received confirmation on what to expect from the game's various editions and preorder bonuses. All versions are available to preorder now, so let's go through what comes with each.

Retail Standard Edition

The Standard Retail Edition will cost $69.99 and includes the following items:

A physical copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Carbonox Armor

Pixelizer Weapon

Digital Standard Edition

The Digital Standard Edition costs $69.99 and comes with the following:

A digital copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Carbonox Armor

Pixelizer Weapon

Digital Deluxe Edition

Finally, the Digital Deluxe Edition will cost $79.99 and comes with:

A digital copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Carbonox Armor

Pixelizer Weapon

Five Armor sets

Photo mode sticker pack

20 Raritanium

Digital soundtrack

Digital Artbook

Anyone in the US or Canada who preorders will be sent a $5 voucher code to use on the PlayStation Gear store after the game comes out.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a continuation of the reboot series, following 2016's Ratchet & Clank. Rift Apart was announced alongside the PS5 reveal in 2020 and is being developed by Insomniac Games — the team behind the original Ratchet & Clank series, Spyro, and Marvel's Spider-Man. In 2019, Sony officially acquired the studio after working together extensively over the past 20 years, making Insomniac a first-party PlayStation team.

The original Ratchet & Clank launched in 2002 for the PS2 and was critically well-received, thanks to its platforming, visuals, and wacky weapon selection — along with the dynamic between the two main characters. In 2016, Insomniac rebooted the series and developed a game aptly titled Ratchet & Clank, making use of the PS4's power. Now, Rift Apart will do the same when it launches exclusively for PS5 this summer.

Source: Sony