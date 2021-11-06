Ranking the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC by Their Impact

Super Smash Bros. has been around for over 20 years and, in that time, has become one of the biggest pillars of video games. Over the course of time and releases, what new characters would be coming to the games would always be one of the most hyped topics surrounding the games. From Sonic and Solid Snake in Super Smash Bros.

Brawl and Cloud and Bayonetta in Super Smash Bros. for Wii U/ Nintendo 3DS, the series has become a place for some of the most iconic characters in video games have gathered. With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate recently finished releasing its DLC characters, and the future of the series undecided, it is time to rank them by how impactful their inclusion in the game was.

Piranha Plant

Starting off the list is the first DLC fighter that was released for the game with the classic Mario enemy Piranha Plant. Piranha Plant was announced and released prior to the Fighter Pack characters, and was a fun addition to the roster. It’s outrageous to see a commonly stationary enemy in the Mario series bounce around the maps of Super Smash Bros. attacking opponents. Though not a major or impactful addition to the roster, Piranha Plant felt like Nintendo doing something off the wall for the first DLC fighter for the newest game.

Byleth

Byleth, oh poor Byleth. While a great addition to the newest Fire Emblem game that was released in 2019, many fans were highly disappointed with another sword-wielding Fire Emblem character being added to the game. What made many distraught was the fact that Byleth was the final fighter of the first Fighter Pass so many feared that they would be the final character added to the game. The impact of including Byleth is minimal as they are another character from Nintendo’s biggest growing franchises and Fire Emblem already has a ton of characters in the game.

Pyra/Mythra

From a sword wielder to someone who can turn into a sword. Pyra/Mythra are technically the same character but are listed as two separate characters. From the most recent of Nintendo’s secondary RPG series Xenoblade, Pyra/Mythra felt like a perfect inclusion from the series as Xenoblade only has one representative with Shulk. The “two” characters can be swapped between in a way similar to Zelda and Sheik from back in the day. While a great inclusion from a Nintendo series that deserves more love, Pyra/Mythra isn’t as impactful as other characters still to come on the list.

Min Min

After the Nintendo Switch launched in 2017, Nintendo decided to start a new franchise in the form of a fighting game with ARMS. While ARMS didn’t succeed on the same level as other Nintendo Switch titles have, it still found a fanbase that loves the characters that are part of the game. None more than Twintelle and Min Min, so when Nintendo announced days early that an ARMS character would be added as the first fighter of the second Fighter Pass, many thought it had to be one of these two.

In a charmingly animated trailer, Min Min was revealed. Min Min’s inclusion as the first fighter in the second Fighter Pass wasn’t as strong as Joker from the first Fighter Pass and being from one of Nintendo’s lesser-known games makes her impact on the series pretty low.

Steve/Alex

Minecraft is one of the biggest games in the world and overall in gaming history. Though a bit strange of a crossover, it only made sense to bring Steve/Alex to Super Smash Bros. Many started to expect the crossover, especially after the inclusion of Banjo & Kazooie, as Minecraft is owned by Microsoft as well. The playable characters from Minecraft were finally unveiled and joined the roster in October of last year. Though a big crossover Steve/Alex wasn’t as impactful or desired as those to come.

Kazuya

Bandai Namco has helped with the development of the Super Smash Bros. series since Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS. Bandai Namco has its own fighting game franchise that dates back over 20 years with Tekken. Shockingly, it took until the penultimate DLC character for them to get one of their own characters in the game.

Would it be the face and antagonist of Tekken in Heihachi? No, it would be once protagonist turned antagonist Kazuya instead. Kazuya’s inclusion is impactful due to highlighting a famed fighting game series and allowing Bandai Namco to finally have a character in a game they help develop.

Terry

From one classic fighting game character to another. Terry, the main protagonist from the classic SNK fighting series Fatal Fury, joined the likes of Ryu and Ken from Street Fighter, and later Kazuya, as characters from classic fighting games joining the roster of Super Smash Bros. Many may not know of Fatal Fury, but Nintendo still chose to bring him to a new audience that may have never had a NeoGeo back in the early 1990s. Due to that, Terry had a big impact as the only classic character to make an appearance in either Fighter Pass.

Hero

One of the biggest JRPG series in the history of gaming is Dragon Quest. The franchise started in the 1980s and has had 11 mainline titles and tons of spinoffs. Being one of the biggest JRPGs, there were many that wanted a character from the games to appear. Nintendo did this by bringing in multiple variations of the Hero that appears in each game.

Nintendo was able to make Hero feel like he is still in Dragon Quest, but fit in Super Smash Bros. so well. With Hero being from one of the most classic JRPG series, the impact was huge allowing Dragon Quest to have a representative in the game, and this wouldn’t be the last character from one of Square Enix’s classic JRPG series.

Sephiroth

When Cloud from Final Fantasy VII joined Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS, it rocked the landscape of what characters could appear in the series. Last year was the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake which brought memorable characters back into the minds of people. Then, during The Game Awards, Cloud’s archenemy Sephiroth joined the battle. Sephiroth, at the time, was the biggest reveal of the second Fighter Pass and the biggest inclusion since Banjo & Kazooie.

Sephiroth, one of the most iconic villains of all time, had been a highly requested character and no one expected him to actually join the roster. Being one of the biggest additions in the game’s history Sephiroth’s impact cannot be diminished.

Joker

Picture this, it’s The Game Awards 2018 and the night before the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.The lights go out and a trailer featuring Joker, the protagonist from Persona 5, starts. No one expected what happened next as the trailer ends with Joker being invited to join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster as the first fighter of the first Fighter Pass. This reveal caught everyone off guard as there has never been a mainline Persona game on a Nintendo console nor had either Persona Q 2 or Persona 5 Strikers, which feature Joker, been released as of that time. Joker’s inclusion as a DLC fighter was massively impactful because it gave light as to how crazy future characters would be.

Banjo & Kazoo

The classic Nintendo characters that people have desired to see in Super Smash Bros. since the series started. When it was revealed at E3 2019 that Banjo & Kazooie were joining the roster, it felt like a true celebration for the inclusion. Banjo & Kazooie were Nintendo icons during the Nintendo 64 era, but hadn’t appeared on a Nintendo console since Microsoft bought Rare from Nintendo in the early 2000s.

The impact of Banjo and Kazooie was enormous not only because it was two iconic Nintendo characters returning to the platform, but because it was a partnership with another one of the big 3 console makers in Microsoft. Thus, this proved that Super Smash Bros. was so big that characters could cross party lines.

Sora

To finish out the list is the most recent and final character added to the game in Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series. Sora has been a highly requested and long-awaited character that people have wanted in Super Smash Bros. for multiple games. Sakurai even revealed that Sora won the fighter ballot for the Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS.

The impact of Sora joining the roster is immense. Unlike other deals to bring in third-party characters where Nintendo only has to negotiate with other publishers, Disney was most likely involved with the licensing agreements as well. Thus, this is why it probably took so long for Sora to join Super Smash Bros. If there isn’t another game in the series after this, Sora was the perfect last character for the series.