As part of Ubisoft's recent earnings report, it was revealed that the company was “evaluating” a name change for Rainbow Six Quarantine. According to a report from MP1st, the game will now be called Rainbow Six Parasite, as shown by a file featuring an image with the new title, which can be seen below.

While this has not been confirmed by Ubisoft, the name change seems to be in line with what the company said on its most recent earnings call. In addition, MP1st found a new file for the game on the PlayStation Network, featuring information about the game's first patch, referred to as “Initial launch patch,” which comes in at around 14.2GB in size. Though, it's worth mentioning that this file still features the “Quarantine” title.

The supposed name change comes in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has left much of the population to quarantine in order to stay safe. Quarantine was announced well before COVID hit, but Ubisoft could be changing its name to something more tasteful after the deadly pandemic.

As you might recall, Ubisoft is no stranger to changing the title of games — most recently with Immortals Fenyx Rising, which was originally called Gods and Monsters. The company stated it changed the name based on “the vision of the game,” but there was evidence to suggest the alteration was made in response to a trademark dispute with Monster Energy.

An image (pictured above) depicting the Remote Play functionality on the PS Vita also displays Rainbow Six Parasite as the new title, lending more credence to the name change.

Rainbow Six Quarantine was first revealed at E3 2019 as a three-player cooperative shooter under development at Ubisoft Montreal. The game is said to focus on a deadly parasite, taking place years in the future. According to Ubisoft, it's still on track to launch this year, though it may do so under a new name.

Source: MP1st