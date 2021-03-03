Today, Sony hosted a PSVR Spotlight event, revealing six new games for the platform over the course of the day. All six games are planned to launch throughout 2021, ahead of the next-gen PSVR headset, planned to launch as early as 2022.

The full lineup announced during the PSVR Spotlight is as follows.

After the Fall

After the Fall is a cooperative FPS from Vertigo Games, the developers of Arizona Sunshine. The team will have more to unveil “during the next couple of weeks,” but for now, you can enjoy the cinematic trailer above.

Zenith

One of the most fascinating games revealed is Zenith, an open-world MMO with JPRG elements (we know that's a mouthful). It's coming to us from Ramen VR, a small studio that loves anime, MMOs, and VR — and have decided to combine all three of those things in Zenith.

I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar

The sequel to I Expect You to Die was announced, aptly titled I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar. This VR game will follow the events of the original game, allowing you to “Take advantage of your telekinetic abilities in all-new environments and surroundings,” according to Community Marketing Specialist Adam Kuta at Schell Games.

Fracked

Fracked is an action-adventure VR game from developer nDreams Ltd. It's got fast-paced cover-based shooter mechanics with a major emphasis on fluid traversal. The game sends you to a fracking facility on a snowy mountain, allowing you to get around by Skiing, running, climbing, base jumping, and ziplining — all in the name of seamless fluidity.

Song in the Smoke

There aren't enough survival games for VR, but Song in the Smoke looks to change that. This game sends you to a deadly forest where your goal is to do whatever is necessary to survive. You can craft weapons, hunt various creatures around you, and build fires to stay warm. Song in the Smoke seems like it will be a brutal, challenging experience.

DOOM 3 VR Edition

Finally, you can look forward to DOOM 3: VR Edition ahead of its March 29, 2021 release date. This reimagines the classic 2004 shooter with VR in mind and includes both the game's expansions Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Mission. The entire game has been “retooled” for VR and will allow you to use motion controls to defeat your enemies.

