PS5 Press Release – The Future of Gaming

One word comes to mind when describing this press release and reveal of the PS5…Brilliant.

If we had any idea of how amazing we thought the new system would be, the release just blew those ideas out of the water.

The press release itself was amazing. They used impeccably creative, and sleek graphics that transitioned between each game. This display gave us all an idea of how modern the designs were going to be. They feel that this is the biggest generational transition ever.

If you missed the release, Watch the Entire Press Release Here:

Not only are the designs a pleasant display, but the new additions to the graphics and details are beyond our wildest dreams. Not to mention, and amazing new upcoming set of games.

There are so many things to discuss, so let’s get started!

Highly Advanced Realistic Graphics, Enhanced Load Times, and More…

Playstation had stated that they wanted to enhance many aspects of their new console, and they definitely surpassed our expectations in this department.

Earlier this year, Sony revealed the DualSense PS5 controller, which includes a slew of impressive-sounding features like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in mic. What really stands out about the DualSense controller, though, is its radically different look and space-age black-and-white color scheme, and it turns out the PS5 design has a similar look – this marks a significant departure from its predecessors.

Just as important as the DualSense Controller are the PS5 specs, discussed in detail at Sony's March reveal event. Lead system architect Mark Cerny provided us with a deep dive into the PS5's system architecture, revealing the technical inner workings of the PS5. We'll cover them in more detail down below, but the short of it is that the PS5 is rocking an AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz, 16GB of GDDR6 memory and a custom RDNA 2 AMD GPU that puts out 10.28 TFLOPs of processing power.

When it comes to other PS5 features, we know the next-gen console will have ray-tracing, a super-fast SSD, a built-in 4K Blu-ray player, and will be backwards compatible with a huge swathe of the PS4's game catalog. It may even have voice assistant capabilities to tell you how long it will take to beat levels. So far, then, the PS5 is living up to the hype, but it's the games that'll make all the difference.

Game Release Announcements

Sony unveiled an impressive roster of video games in the works for its PlayStation 5 launch.

They began the game release with an announcement of what will be a newly expanded world of Grand Theft Auto V. it will have a cover expansion and enhanced graphics. If you currently have GTA V on the PS4 it will be a free 2021 launch for you! Additionally, you will receive 1 million in currency each month until the PS5 game release.

Among the new games in the works: a new Spider-Man game starring Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village: Silent Hill, Gran Turismo 7 and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, as well as a VR game Astro's Playroom.

But that isn’t all! The list of PS5 Release games also includes Horizon Forbidden West, Deathloop, Demon’s Souls, Project Athia, Hitman III, NBA 2K21, and more!

It would take quite some time to give a full review of all of the amazing game releases that are coming to the PS5. All of them have an immense amount of appeal for several different reasons. So we decided to list the Top 5 games that immediately grabbed our attention!

Marvel’s Spider-man: Miles Morales

The Peter Parker Spider-Man game from studio Insomniac Games was one of 2018's best PS4 titles. Now, it's back with Miles Morales in the black-and-red suit.

Project Athia

This new project from Square Enix, the makers of Final Fantasy series, appears to be another role-playing adventure. It's currently a “working title,” with no release date set.

Horizon: Forbidden West

The sequel to the popular PlayStation 4 hit “Horizon: Zero Dawn” returns to a sci-fi world where humans live in various tribes on a planet once dominated by machines.

Deathloop

The concept of this action shooter is fascinating: you're an assassin stuck in a time loop, and the only way to get out is to kill the eight people who keep the loop running. If you fail, you start the day over. It's not just time you're fighting against. Other players can jump into your game and disrupt your ability to break free.

Ratchett and Clank: Rift Apart

As if a new Spidey game wasn't enough, studio Insomniac Games is also delivering a fresh take on its most popular video game duo. This game also showcases the PS5’s super-fast loading ability with its inter-dimensional rifts!

There are plenty of game titles and trailers to explore! I highly suggest watching them all in the full reveal to see everything that the PS5 plans to offer the world of gaming!

The Design Reveal

The company showed off the upcoming PS5 at the end of the event next to the new DualSense controller that we debuted back in April. Sony also displayed a suite of gear like an HD camera, controller charging station media remote, and Pulse 3D wireless headset. It's unclear at this time if the gear is bundled or optional to add.

The new PS5, which was also pictured laying on its side, is a futuristic white with a black finish and blue highlights.

The next-gen console will have two versions: A standard model and a slimmer digital machine that's “discless.” The details of this discless console were not revealed during the press release. However, Gamespot reported that the PS5 uses an SSD, and that game discs will support a capacity of up to 100 GB.

The surprise unveiling of an all-digital PS5 without a disc drive. It's another sign that console manufacturers have their eye on a future without physical media.

PS5 Wrap Up – What We Know So Far

While Sony didn't reveal the PS5 price or release date, we now know a lot of what we can expect when the PlayStation 5 launches later this year. They made sure to let us all know that the new console would be “Ready by Holiday for 2020”. I already know it will be at the very top of our list to Santa, and well in advance too!

Additionally, the PS5 will definitely be backward compatible with “almost all” PS4 games – earlier generations are still to be confirmed. It will launch with support for the majority of the top 100 PS4 games, according to Sony's Mark Cerny. The next-gen console will also be compatible with current PSVR hardware, and there are also rumors of PSVR 2.

All we can do now is play with our beloved PS4 consoles, and impatiently wait for the next PS5 Press Release to arrive.