The PS5 has shipped 4.5 million units as of December 2020, according to a new financial Q3 FY2020 report from Sony. This is on par with the PS4, which shipped 4.5 million units within its first two months on the market when it launched in 2013.

In December 2020, a Digitimes report stated that the PS5 had shipped 3.4 million units within its first four weeks, so the recent figure by Sony is up by over a million. Do keep in mind, “units shipped” is different from “units sold.” Shipped refers to units sent to retailers to be sold, while sold means they have been purchased by consumers from the retailer. The two terms are not interchangeable.

Though, with the PS5, units shipped and units sold are likely similar since the system has been pretty much sold out everywhere. And many customers have had a hard time getting their hands on a PS5 due to the high number of scalpers who have been snatching up not just PS5s but Xbox Series X|S consoles, as well.

Sony says the PlayStation 5 shipped 4.5 million units as of December 31, 2020. There were also 18.4 million first party games sold across PS4 and PS5 in the quarter ending Dec 31, 2020. For reference, the PlayStation 4 also shipped 4.5 million units in the same 2013 quarter. pic.twitter.com/xgERRQ3wJY — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 3, 2021

Sony also reported that PS4 shipped 1.4 million units within Q3 of 2020, bringing the total number of PS4s shipped to 115.1 million units. By the end of March 2021, Sony expects to ship 7.6 million PS5 systems — a goal the company says it's still on track to meet. According to the previously referenced Digitimes report, Sony expects to ship between 16 – 18 million PS5 units in 2021.

It was also revealed that active PSN users have reached 114 million across all PlayStation devices. PlayStation Plus subscribers have surpassed 47.4 million, up from the 38.8 million when compared to the same quarter in 2019.

Within the last quarter of 2020, 18.4 first-party Sony games were sold across both PS4 and PS5, and 103.7 million games were sold across both systems in total. Digital sales across both systems were up 53% when compared to the same quarter in 2019. Though it's worth mentioning that digital sales were down from 59% compared to Q2 2020.

Source: Sony