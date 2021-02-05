As announced via Ubisoft on Twitter, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been delayed to an unspecified date. This, as explained by Ubisoft, is to allow more time to “deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original.” It was originally supposed to launch in January 2021, then was pushed to March 2021, and is now delayed indefinitely.

You can check out the announcement from the official Prince of Persia Twitter page below.

Another update from Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/O6OOmYXhOD — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) February 5, 2021

Ubisoft didn't confirm the reason for the delay, but following the game's announcement in September 2020, some fans were displeased with what was shown, particularly due to its visuals.

Ubisoft said in its statement on Twitter that there was “an outpouring of feedback” following its initial announcement — likely referencing the disappointment from fans. After the game's announcement and subsequent criticism, Ubisoft responded by saying the graphical style was intentional and that it needed to be “unique.”

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time originally came to PS2 and PC, in 2003, and was ported to Xbox, GameCube in 2004. A Game Boy Advance version was released in 2003, as well. The original game was developed by Ubisoft Montreal, while the upcoming remake is being worked on by Ubisoft Pune in India.

This delay is one of the many that have occurred this year, including Outriders, Returnal, Hogwarts Legacy, and the Uncharted film. Many games and films have been delayed due to the ongoing struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced developers to work from home for the past 10 months or so — a less than ideal way to produce collaborative projects.

And based on the reception of the recently released Cyberpunk 2077 — which was heavily criticized for launching with a slew of glitches and bugs due to being unfinished — developers and publishers have likely become more cautious with the quality of projects in the works.

It's unknown when Ubisoft is planning to release the remake now, but when it's ready, it'll launch for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Source: Ubisoft