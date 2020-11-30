If you’re jumping back into GTA Online for the next heist update, or taking advantage of next-gen consoles’ incredible load times, you ought to know about a great deal that’ll get you tons of extra GTA cash.

Through Prime Gaming, previously known as Twitch Prime, players can access special in-game perks and rewards for a variety of popular titles — just for having a Prime subscription. A new membership will cost you $12.99 a month, or $119 annually, after a free 30-day trial. After that, just link your Rockstar Games Social Club profile to your Amazon account, and you should get a confirmation of success next time you log into GTA on your platform of choice.

Right now, a Prime Gaming membership entitles you to several great perks in GTA Online. In addition to a free Vespucci Canals nightclub property, you’ll get “premium discounts” on select in-game items. Most importantly, you’ll also receive $200,000 in GTA cash for every week you play. Four consecutive weeks of playing will unlock a $200,000 bonus, as well. So dedicated GTA Online users with Prime can expect about $1.2 million a month.

“On Tuesday, December 15, GTA Online raises the stakes once again with its biggest update yet: the Cayo Perico Heist, featuring an all-new exotic location and a brand-new approach to heist design that, for the first time, will let players tackle the entire heist solo or with a crew of up to three other players,” Rockstar Games said in a recent email.

“Along with the challenge of finding a way to infiltrate and rob one of the most secure private islands in the world, players can also expect new social spaces to party with friends, new world-class DJs, and radio stations with over 100 new songs — plus a host of vehicles and weapons, a heavily armed submarine HQ, and much more.”