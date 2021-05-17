DC Comics' one and only Maiden of Might, Supergirl, is celebrating her birthday in epic fashion next month with the launch of her first solo series in years. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is coming on June 15th and you won't want to miss out on her 21st birthday bash.

First Look at the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Covers

Even on her birthday, Kara Zor-El has no patience for bad guys. In the first seven pages of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow we see Supergirl's birthday festivities cut short by an arrogant man who thinks it's okay to hit a woman and steal her sword. Unfortunately for him, that's not going to fly with Supergirl around.









Look Inside Issue #1 of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow















Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow takes Supergirl—and her sidekick Krypto—into space on a journey that will have Supergirl fans cheering for more! What could be better than an alien girl, in search of a mercenary for a vicious mission, tracking down the bad guys responsible for destroying her world? She wants revenge and frankly, we hope she gets it!

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is written by Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King (Batman/Catwoman), with art by Bilquis Evely and Mat Lopes. The eight-issue limited series launches on June 15th.