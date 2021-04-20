For most wine connoisseurs, it may be hard to believe that anyone could leave wine behind after popping the cork on a delicious vintage of their favorite wine. But it is something that has been known to happen from time to time, which is why it is so important to have your very own carafe to ensure that your wine stays as perfectly scrumptious as it was when you first opened that bottle.

Preserve and Aerate with the Savino Wine Carafe and VinoAir Wine Aerator

When it comes to alcohol I like to mix it up throughout the week which means I end up with a half bottle of wine sitting in my fridge door beside my favorite fruity vodka mix. And no matter which wine stopper I use, it never tastes as good as it did on the first day. Which is why I was so excited to try out the Savino Wine Carafe and put it to the test.

I like a good Greek wine, so I tested out the Savino Wine Carafe with a bottle of Kourtaki Mavrodaphne Of Patras. A to-die-for sweet red wine, that I personally think goes best with almost everything. But I am known to have a glass with a slice of pizza and then forget about it for a week.

Was the Savino Wine Carafe able to preserve my wine? It sure was!

Unlike many other wine carafes, the Savino Wine Carafe has a very attractive design that makes it not only convenient to preserve your wine, but makes it easy to pour your wine as well. The carafe is designed to hold up to 750 mL, so it can hold most bottles of wine. It’s also made from high-quality, food-grade glass, and even better — it’s dishwasher safe!

The Savino Wine Carafe is easy to use: simply pour your wine into the carafe, insert the float to create a barrier between your wine and the oxygen, and ta-da! You’re ready to serve. While you may not need this for newer wines, the Savino Wine Carafe is perfect for those of us who love older vintages of wine that are known to deteriorate soon after opening.

VinoAir Wine Aerator

Now, if you plan to finish off a bottle of wine among friends, you may want to check out the VinoAir Wine Aerator from Cork Pops.

All you have to do is place the aerator on the mouth of your wine bottle to fully aerate and oxidate your wine for maximum flavor and, in the process, you will get the perfect pour and completely eliminate drips. It is also incredibly versatile, as the sleek, compact size makes it perfect to take with you on a picnic or to a friend’s house.

Whether you choose to preserve your favorite bottle in the Savino Wine Carafe or enjoy a perfectly aerated bottle among friends with the VinoAir Wine Aerator, you can’t go wrong with either of these purchases.

You can pick up the Savino Wine Carafe for $50 and the VinoAir Wine Aerator for 16$. Both products live up to and exceed expectations.

The Savino Wine Carafe and VinoAir Wine Aerator are just two of the many items on Your Money Geek's Mother's Day Gift Guide. Check back soon to see a full listing of our must-have Mother's Day gifts.