The Duck God Has Spoken – Ponpu To Get Online Multiplayer!

Ponpu Brings Ducktastic Destruction in Brand New Trailer

Ponpu is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Steam, and Xbox this fall! The four-player duck-on-duck destruction game Ponpu will feature both local and online multiplayer features to maximize your game experience.

The all-seeing Duck God has had enough and the world has run out of time. Every 2 billion years the world must be refreshed through divine destruction and he has sent you, a Ponpu, as his herald. But, a nasty bump on the head during a crash landing took your memory and now you find yourself working against the Duck God in a carnage-fueled battle against other Ponpu to save the very world you were sent to destroy.

Across an expansive single-player campaign, your Ponpu will battle its way through 10 challenging worlds, while fighting off rival Ponpu and enormous, deadly and grotesque bosses. In the newly announced online multiplayer support, up to four Ponpu anywhere in the real-world can duke it out across three frenetic modes, including Coin Chase (get those coins before the competition!), Color Fight (your attack spread paint through the level, cover the most real estate with your color to win!), and good old-fashioned team deathmatch (kill, kill, kill!), with each win, kill and stat tracked via a handy new global ranking system.

Ponpu Demo Arrives Soon

To experience Ponpu for yourself, be sure to check out the playable demo that will be a featured title during the Steam Game Festival, Summer Edition, taking place from June 16th to June 22nd. Just head to Ponpu’s Steam page during that time to download the demo.

Find out more at Pondu's Official Site | Steam | Facebook