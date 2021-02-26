During the recent Pokémon Presents event, we got a look at the new Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, an open-world action RPG set in an old version of the Sinnoh region. It will be coming to Nintendo Switch in “early” 2022. This game seems to be what fans have been begging for, offering a new take on the familiar formula.

You can check out its announcement trailer during the Pokémon Presents 25th anniversary event below!

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you'll explore the Sinnoh region, but not the one you might be familiar with. Instead, this version takes place long ago, with different, “harsh” environments inhabited by wild Pokémon. Much like traditional Pokémon games, you'll have to choose between one of three starters at the beginning, including Rowlet, Cyndaquil, or Oshawott.

First came Sinnoh remakes. Then came Sinnoh pre-makes. Introducing #PokemonLegendsArceus, a new challenge and a new frontier for the Pokémon world. pic.twitter.com/Kgm8Y1UPjm — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 26, 2021

This new entry is referred to as a “pre-make,” since it takes place in a version of Sinnoh long before the events of Diamond and Pearl.

Below is a breakdown of the new Pokémon Legends: Arceus game:

The fun of exploring while catching Pokémon and filling in a Pokédex has always been a core part of the Pokémon video game series. Pokémon Legends: Arceus was developed with the desire to deliver an experience infused with new action and RPG elements that go beyond the framework established thus far, while honoring the core gameplay of past Pokémon titles. As trainers explore the natural expanses in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, they’ll encounter Pokémon that call these grand vistas home. To catch wild Pokémon, players can study the Pokémon’s behaviors, sneak up to them, then throw Poké balls. Players can also battle wild Pokémon with their ally Pokémon. By throwing the Poké ball holding their ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon, players will seamlessly enter battle. This new gameplay angle is intended to provide trainers with an immersive experience.

It's currently unclear if there will be two versions of Legends: Arceus, but as shown in the tweet above, The Pokémon Company mentions plural “pre-makes” — possibly indicating that another version may be coming as well.

Of course, as the name suggests, the game's Legendary Pokémon is Arceus, a creature known as “The Original One.”

As many fans have expressed on social media, Legends: Arceus seems to resemble The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, in terms of its art style and open world.

The Pokémon Company also announced Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, remakes of the original Nintendo DS games, which will launch for Nintendo Switch in late 2021.

