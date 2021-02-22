Notably absent from the recent Nintendo Direct was Pokémon, but there's a good reason for that. The Pokémon Company is celebrating the series' 25th anniversary on February 27, 2021, and according to publication Centro Pokémon (as relayed by VGC), remakes of Diamond and Pearl will be announced sometime this week.

Centro Pokémon took to Twitter to state that we'll get “grand” news this week, ahead of the 25th anniversary.

No van a tener que aguantar hasta el Pokémon Day el 27 de febrero para las grandes noticias que han estado esperando. Nos vemos la próxima semana. pic.twitter.com/wNtWg9XKjm — Centro Pokémon (@CentroPokemon) February 18, 2021

The translated tweet is as follows:

You won't have to wait until Pokémon Day on February 27 for the big news you've been waiting for. See you next week.

The tweet was accompanied by a gif of the legendary Pokémon from Diamond and Pearl — Dialga and Palkia, respectively.

In addition, as VGC notes, website domains for Pokémon Diamond and Pearl were spotted and then quickly removed, further giving credence to the existence of the remakes. A Nintendo insider also claimed that Diamond and Pearl remakes would launch in November 2021.

Vous allez l'avoir en Novembre prochain votre remake, arrêtez de vous plaindre. Et vous allez dire "omg Pokémon c'est la meilleure licence" — Kelios (@KeliosFR) November 22, 2020

The Pokémon series is no stranger to remakes. Most recently, Pokémon Yellow was remade with Let's Go Pikachu! and Eevee!, which launched for Nintendo Switch in 2018. In 2014, Game Freak remade Sapphire and Ruby in 2014 as Alpha Sapphire and Omega Ruby for 3DS. Since mainline games Pokémon Sword and Shield recently launched in 2019, it's unlikely we'll see another full game for a few years.

Typically, The Pokémon Company and Game Freak like to release remakes and spinoffs in between mainline releases — serving as interstitial games that hold fans over until the next proper installment. So, Diamond and Pearl remakes certainly make sense, given the series' history. Later this April, we'll get New Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch, as well.

Pokémon's 25th anniversary celebration will kick off this weekend, on February 27th, with a virtual concert featuring rapper Post Malone. The Pokémon Company has other plans for the series' 25th anniversary all throughout 2021.

Source: Centro Pokémon via VGC