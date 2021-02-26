As previously leaked this week, remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are indeed coming to Nintendo Switch this year in the form of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This news comes by way of the recent Pokémon Presents event, a Nintendo Direct-style presentation with lots of announcements in celebration of the series' 25th anniversary.

The trailer (shown below), gives us a closer look at the remakes, which faithfully recreate the Sinnoh region that was introduced 15 years ago on Nintendo DS. Give it a watch below!

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are being developed by ILCA, the team responsible for Pokémon Home. Though, rest assured, the new games are being overseen by Junichi Masuda, the original director of Diamond and Pearl — in addition to ILCA's Yuichi Ueda.

The new remakes very much resemble the art style and gameplay introduced in the Pokémon Let's Go games, which came to Nintendo Switch in 2018. During the presentation, it was said that Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be “faithful remakes” of the original games. “The sense of scale of the original games' towns and routes has been carefully preserved” said The Pokémon Company during the presentation.

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl originally launched for the Nintendo DS in 2007 — serving as the 4th generation of Pokémon. The original DS version was the first entry in the Pokémon RPG series that allowed online trading and battles, making it one of the most beloved among fans.

It's unclear when Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will launch exactly, but they're aiming to come out in “late” 2021. Typically, Pokémon RPGs come out in November, so that's a safe bet for later this year.

In addition to this announcement, we also got a look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a new 3D open-world action RPG, set to launch in early 2022. It's no doubt a great time to be a Pokémon fan.

