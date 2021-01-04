Sony recently announced the PlayStation Plus lineup for the month of January 2021, and fans seem to be pleased and excited with the list of games. However, this excitement hasn't always been present, as there was a time when Sony's PS Plus service was regarded as “disappointing” by many fans, at least in terms of its value. At one point, subscribers got six monthly games across PS4, PS3, and PS Vita, but after Sony whittled down the offerings to just two PS4 games each month, it was hard to not feel like much of the value had been lost — while the price of the service remained the same.

Fast forward to today, and Sony seems to have bumped PS Plus back up to a standout service, at least in terms of the “free” games given each month, including two PS4 and one PS5 title at no additional cost. The lineup includes the following games:

Maneater — PS5

Shadow of the Tomb Raider — PS4

GreedFall — PS4

Maneater (PS5 version), Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Greedfall are your PlayStation Plus games for January. Full details: https://t.co/Qp0muBc8WM pic.twitter.com/JRmoEbrBtF — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 30, 2020

PlayStation Plus is Sony's monthly service that enables you to play online with friends across PS4 and PS5, and grants users discounts, special offers, as well as “free” monthly games. The games aren't actually free since you do pay for the subscription service, but they are yours to keep so long as you remain a member. Because you do pay for these games, it's fair to criticize the service when the value is lacking — much like it was in previous months.

Prior to the PS5's release, many were concerned with how the service would adapt, and it seems that Sony has taken feedback and will continue to include at least one PS5 game for added value. So far, we've gotten some fantastic PS5 games through the service including Bugsnax in November 2020, and Worms: Rumble the month after. That trend will continue this month with the PS5 version of Maneater, and in February 2020, Destruction All-Stars will launch with the service. Previously, Destruction All-Stars was set to be a PS5 launch title with a hefty price tag of $70. Considering it's a multiplayer game, launching it as a PS Plus title is a smart move — ensuring the game has a wide player-base to keep it going.

In looking at recent PS Plus lineups, it's clear Sony has increased the quality of offerings. In September 2020, the service featured Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The next month, players got PUBG and Street Fighter V, and in November, PS Plus members received Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr. In November 2020, to coincide with the PS5's release, PS Plus featured the aforementioned Bugsnax, as well as Hollow Knight and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War — all standout games that are worth playing.

The point is that even if some of those games aren't exactly your cup of tea, there's no denying the high level of quality found in recent month's PS Plus offerings. Based on the precedent set since the PS5's launch, it's a safe bet Sony will continue to include PS5 games as part of PS Plus to ensure next-gen players get the most out of their new machines. And the fact that you can play PS4 games on PS5 makes the service even better, giving you an easy way to play all of the “free” games through PS Plus in one place.

While subscribers still only get a fraction of the amount of games that it used to be offered, it's clear the high quality of titles available through PS Plus more than make up for featuring fewer offerings than before.

Source: PlayStation Blog