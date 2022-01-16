Players Flock to Bitcoin Mining Simulator Game to Earn Crypto

If you've heard about bitcoin (BTC) mining but weren't sure where to start, you might want to consider learning the ropes from an emerging blockchain game. RollerCoin is a crypto mining simulator game that boasts 2 million players, double the amount it had just six months ago, who have mined 26.5 bitcoins in total. The best part is that it has many bells and whistles that a real bitcoin miner experiences without the need to invest in any pricey equipment that becomes outdated by the time it arrives.

As bitcoin has been thrust into the mainstream and GameFi has gained traction, this online play-to-earn crypto game's popularity has soared. GameFi has upped the ante in the blockchain gaming segment, giving users the chance to earn digital assets in a decentralized way throughout gameplay. RollerCoin is free to play, but users can still make and withdraw real crypto as they advance. No wonder it's growing like wildfire.

RollerCoin harnesses the key incentive behind bitcoin mining, which is to earn rewards in BTC. These rewards are commensurate with the amount of power a miner contributes to the network. In the game, players can accumulate mining power in one of two ways: playing games or purchasing miners. The power that is purchased lasts forever, but the power earned by playing free games only lasts for 24 hours, which is meant to keep players online. The more you play, the longer the power will last.

Bitcoin Mining Basics

Bitcoin mining is what makes the blockchain world go round. Considering bitcoin payments are peer-to-peer (P2P) in nature, there's no third-party like a bank to verify or settle transactions. That's the charm of decentralization. By doing away with the need for banks, decentralization has also removed the pesky fees and the multiple days otherwise required to send money. It's also a cue for miners to enter.

Bitcoin miners are responsible for adding transactions to the public ledger known as the blockchain. They must compete with other miners to solve complicated equations, which leads to the details of transactions being verified on the blockchain. Miners play a vital role in the crypto ecosystem, as their efforts prevent the “double-spend” problem in which the same bitcoin would be used for multiple transactions simultaneously. Miners are rewarded in BTC as blocks are completed in exchange for their hard work. Each bitcoin block contains about 500 transactions, with the average block size currently running at 1.1 MB.

Slow Your RollerCoin

First, considering that RollerCoin is a play-to-earn crypto game, players need to gauge their expectations. Gamers aren't walking away with an entire bitcoin, the price of which is currently around $43,000, after clearing a few levels. So don't quit your day job. A more realistic expectation is to begin the process known as stacking sats, which is to accumulate fractions of a bitcoin and is akin to collecting pennies.

To withdraw your sats, you must first accumulate at least 10,000 of them, which is at the current bitcoin price is worth $4.30. Players aren't limited to only mining bitcoin. RollerCoin also supports mining in altcoins Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), and BNB.

How to Play

Create an online account using email or a Facebook account, and design your character's hair and clothes. Once you're in, RollerCoin offers about a dozen different games alongside missions and tasks players can perform to bolster their mining power, the size of which determines how much of the reward pool share a player gets. In the game, a bitcoin block is allocated every 10 minutes, at which time the rewards are distributed. In real life, about 1 BTC is mined approximately every 10 minutes, too.

Once players start earning crypto in a virtual wallet, they can make withdrawals or direct the funds toward upgrading their crypto mining equipment, just like real-life miners must do. Gamers will face some of the same challenges that bitcoin miners come across, such as equipment breakdowns, high energy bills, air conditioning issues, and more, all of which are designed to test a player's fortitude.

We tried a game called Coinclick, which has the feel of an old-school arcade game. To play, you click on the most crypto coins you can to earn rewards and dodge falling bombs to keep playing. Rollercoin is also riding the Lambo wave. In crypto, Lamborghinis have been associated with the newfound wealth of investors. RollerCoin has a new game called Lambo Rider, the idea of which is to collect 50 coins before time runs out. Along the way, players must navigate obstacles in the street and are given three lives to do so.

The future of RollerCoin, including a RollerToken that is expected to be listed on crypto exchanges, is linked to a Marketplace, which the team of developers is still building. It's a platform for players to buy and sell in-game items, including miners and consumables, at a price they set in crypto. RollerCoin also appears to have formed an informal partnership with Chainers NFT, a crypto metaverse for NFTs. If you've always wanted to dabble in bitcoin but weren't quite ready to make the leap, this BTC mining simulator game could offer the best of both worlds.

