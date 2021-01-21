Playdead, the acclaimed developer of Limbo and Inside is gearing up for its next project and based on a set of job listings, the new game is shaping up to be a different venture for the studio. As revealed on Playdead's careers page, the team's current project is a “[third]-person science fiction adventure set in a remote corner of the universe.”

In looking at specific openings, there are numerous screenshots pertaining to the unnamed project — featuring a gloomy and dreary-looking aesthetic. Check out some of them below!

The new project has yet to be officially revealed, though we knew the studio began working on it shortly after the release of Inside, which launched in 2016. Playdead is known for taking its time when developing games, so it's no surprise the new project has been in the works for quite some time.

The studio's two games, Limbo and Inside are both 2.5D sidescrolling platformers with a dark, monochromatic color palette. While, Playdead's new project seems to match the same aesthetic as its previous games, it also seems to be a massive leap in terms of scope. It appears to be a 3D game, which by its very nature is a major jump from its previous 2.5D adventures. It's unclear how the new game will play, but based on images and the way Playdead has described it, the new project could very well be its most ambitious title yet.

Currently, the company has 10 openings and is hiring programmers, artists, a designer, and a technical director — implying that it still is far from being completed. The studio is located in Copenhagen, Denmark and is home to 50 employees. Within each job description, Playdead makes note that it will not crunch during the game's development.

“Our approach to development does not include crunching towards arbitrary deadlines – instead, we particularly look for talented people who enjoy managing their own schedule and thrive on working within a friendly, collaborative environment,” reads the description.

Limbo and Inside were both critically acclaimed for their gameplay and atmosphere, while telling interesting stories — and can be purchased on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Source: Playdead via VGC