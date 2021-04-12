We love playing games at Your Money Geek. Whether it’s playing the latest Playstation or Xbox game or diving headfirst into an exciting tabletop game, we’re always looking for new games to try out. Especially free games — because who could say no to playing free games online?

Play Free Classic Games on This Fun Site

In our pursuit for new games to try out, we recently came across Plays.org and now we are here to tell you why you should head over to Plays.org and try out some of their exciting and fun games. The site is fairly new, having just officially launched in January of this year, and it seems like it has the potential to grow into a highly popular one-stop site for all of your favorite free online gaming needs.

Currently, Plays.org has around 100 games to play — from arcade classics like Tetris and Space Invader to flight simulators and frustratingly fun grocery store simulation. Whether you love playing familiar games or trying out something completely new, you’re bound to find a game that will become your newest obsession.

As someone who used to spend a ridiculous amount of time as a kid playing the Window’s pinball machine and countless hours trying to conquer the fun games on Neopets, Plays.org captures some of the nostalgia that I’ve been personally looking for in an online gaming site.

I definitely spent almost an hour trying to master Plays.org’s soccer-inspired pinball game. It was easy to play (you only need to click with your mouse) and insanely fun. All of their games are such fun and refreshingly new twists on popular games. There are so many games that evoke memories of the countless hours spent playing Zuma in the mid-aughts and now I’ve found myself spiraling down a familiar gaming hole while trying to master Frogtastic.

Another great aspect of Plays.org is that the site isn’t flooded with ads and pop-ups. Typically with sites that promise free online games, you have to install an adblocker just to navigate to the game and then you have to deal with video ads and other annoying advertisements on the sites. But Plays.org is very user-oriented. You can play to your heart’s content and never come across ads. Which might just make it even more addicting!

If you’re looking to pass some time before your next Zoom meeting or needing to unwind after a long day of work, Plays.org is going to be your best bet. I know that I have it bookmarked now so that I can kill a little time playing all of the fun games on the site.