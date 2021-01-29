During an in-depth interview with publication, VGC, PlatinumGames' co-founder, Hideki Kamiya gave a hint about the development of Bayonetta 3 — a game that fans have been eager to find out more information about since it's initial reveal. Kamiya said that fans should not think about Bayonetta 3 for now, indicating that it's still a ways off.

Recently, Platinum said it hoped to share news about Bayonetta 3 later in 2021, but whether this will happen is still up in the air. Specifically, when asked about a potential Bayonetta 3 development update this year, Kamiya told VGC “it’s not really our position to say, but… it’s January. We’ve got to have something come out, right? I guess it’s safe to expect that something will come out. There’s still a lot of the year left is what I’m saying.”

In reference to the fans' frustration about the lack of any Bayonetta 3 update, Kamiya said “I understand it’s driving the fans crazy! In light of that, my suggestion would be that maybe we should all reset and forget about Bayonetta 3. Then when something finally does happen, it will be a nice surprise, won’t it?” While this sounds grim, Kamiya's comment comes across as hopeful and optimistic, so it's possible we'll see more later this year.

Bayonetta 3 was first revealed during The Game Awards 2017, where a logo was shown (very much like Metroid Prime 4's announcement). Since its original showing, Platinum has been quiet in regards to the game's development. We do know it will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch, but beyond that, not even a screenshot for Bayonetta 3 has been shown since it's reveal. In 2019, Platinum did say development was progressing nicely, but has yet to reveal anything else.

For now, you can watch the game's announcement trailer to hold you over.

PlatinumGames is quite busy and is currently working on Project G.G, Babylon's Fall, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, and Bayonetta 3. And those are only the projects that are officially announced.

Source: VGC