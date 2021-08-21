2021 has been a great year for marijuana connoisseurs as more states have legalized recreational marijuana in the wake of Congress passing the MORE Act. Whether you’re an old pro or a first-timer when it comes to edibles, Platinum Vape’s Cannabis-Infused Gummy Coins are a must-try.

Platinum Vape’s Cannabis-Infused Gummy Coins Are Fruity Mouth-Watering Delights

If you are looking for an edible that is packed with juicy fruit flavors and reminiscent of a Lifesaver, then stop what you’re doing and check out these gummy coins. They are perfectly sweet, but not too sweet, and mouth-wateringly good. Platinum Vape has based their gummy coins off of German candy traditions, to ensure a delightful chewy experience that might just induce a different kind of munchies.

I sampled Platinum Vape’s Variety Pack which featured watermelon, blue raspberry, fruit punch, green apple lime, and peach mango flavors. Platinum Vape offers a variety of flavor packs from birthday cake to banana cream pie and every fruity flavor in between. Each gummy contains 10mg of THC.

If you are a first-time user, Platinum Vape recommends that you test out ¼ of a gummy, which gives you 2.5mg of THC. If it’s been a while, you’re probably safe to try half a gummy, while frequent users are encouraged to enjoy a whole gummy. Depending on your metabolism, the buzz will last between four and ten hours, so make sure you’re in a safe environment before testing them out!

I am no stranger to hemp-derived products and CBD tinctures, but this was the first time that I had checked out a THC-based product like these gummies. I only tested out half of a gummy and it didn’t really have a major impact. I ended up feeling nice and relaxed, which was exactly what I was aiming for. Now, don’t be surprised if edibles don’t have the same impact on you as vaping or smoking THC-based products. Edibles don’t necessarily work on everyone.

What’s great about the REACT-themed products from Platinum Vape is that a portion of the proceeds goes to charities aimed at social issues like suicide prevention, cancer, and veteran support. So you can purchase your THC products and feel like you’re helping to make a change.

Platinum Vape’s Cannabis-Infused Gummy Coins are currently only available in California and Oklahoma. If you are in one of those two states, you can pick up these delectable gummy coins for around $14. Find a local retailer near you.