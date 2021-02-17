As announced during today's Nintendo Direct, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Complete Edition will launch for Nintendo Switch on March 19, 2021 and will cost $39.99.

Battle For Neighborville Complete Edition will include all the previously released content, all in one convenient package. This spin-off game is a third-person shooter, borrowing many aspects from the previous iterations, including the Garden Warfare series.

In this entry, you'll be able to play offline or online, in squads of up to four players as part of the competitive multiplayer modes. With the Nintendo Switch edition, you'll have access to motion controls for more precise aiming, featuring a slew of customization options for full control.

Check out the latest trailer below!

Though, you don't have to play online in this entry. Battle For Neighborville allows you to take on missions and bosses with 23 different characters — all of which have their own classes and play styles, with lots of options.

This game is being developed by PopCap Vancouver and is published by EA, much like the many other games in the series. Melvin Teo, Producer at PopCap said “We are excited to bring everyone’s favorite Plants vs. Zombies characters to Nintendo Switch for the first time, giving players the ability to play in their homes or on the go, however they choose.”

“The Switch’s motion controls allow us to try a fresh new take on Neighborville, and with its docked and portable play, we have the ability to bring the game and its characters to life in ways that weren’t possible before.”

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville originally launched for PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2019 and garnered positive reviews, with many critics praising its wacky gameplay and cooperative modes. Though, it received some criticism for long load times and optimization issues — which will hopefully be ironed out with the Nintendo Switch release.