In an interview with Extra TV's Cheslie Kryst, Pedro Pascal confirmed that the season finale of The Mandalorian was directed by Peyton Reed.

For weeks fans of The Mandalorian have speculated about the identity of the director for the season two finale. Some speculated that it could have been shrouded in mystery because George Lucas himself was set to direct the episode, some wondered if it could be Rian Johnson, while others assumed that it would Jon Favreau or another repeat director. Of course, the season two fact sheet, provided by Disney+, only listed seven directors for eight episodes.

All of the speculation came to an end on Wednesday during an interview with Extra TV. Following an interview for the upcoming release of Wonder Woman:1984, Pedro Pascal confirmed that Peyton Reed, who previously directed “Chapter 10: The Passenger,” would return to close out the season with Chapter 16.

In the interview, when questioned by Cheslie Kryst about what could be expected for the finale, Pascal teased that it would be, “Something real good.” The penultimate episode of the season, directed by Rick Famuyiwa, had fans of the series on the edge of their seats as Din Djarin removed his helmet and revealed his face in the company of other (non-droids) for the first time, in an effort to track down Moff Gideon and Grogu.

While no one knows what direction that the season two finale will take, at least now they can stop theorizing about who the director of the episode will be. Will Dr. Mandible return? Will Reed include another ant reference?

Tune in to Disney+ tomorrow to find out whether Grogu will be home with his father for the holidays or left caught in the snares of the new Empire and Moff Gideon until next Christmas.