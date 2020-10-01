The Molasses Flood game studio recently announced the October 1st release of the village-building game Drake Hollow, following their successful Xbox One launch. You can pick up your copy of the game in the Microsoft Store starting at 6 PM PST.

Check out the Drake Hollow Trailer

What is Drake Hollow?

Drake Hollow is a cooperative action village-building game set in The Hollow – a blighted mirror of our world – in which players protect the villages of Drakes; the lovable, local vegetable folk. Either solo or with friends, players explore a dynamically generated and aether-swept world of islands to defend the Drakes from a menagerie of feral beasts, all while helping them to maintain their camps.

Mysteries and rewards, as well as danger, await those curious enough to search every nook and cranny of The Hollow. Drakes are hungry, thirsty, and need a place to sleep. They can also – quite literally – die of boredom. Players will explore the wilderness and set up valuable supply routes to bring essentials back to camp, while keeping the Drakes entertained and happy (think yoga and puppet shows). Defending the Drakes from enemies with weapons ranging from tennis rackets to nail guns, players will eventually unravel the peculiar and ancient connection between The Hollow and our own world.

For more information, please visit www.drakehollow.com.

About The Molasses Flood

Founded in Boston in 2014, The Molasses Flood is an independent game studio comprised of former AAA developers hailing from such beloved franchises as Halo, BioShock, Mortal Kombat, and Rock Band who are committed to creating games with heart. The studio's first title was The Flame in the Flood, a rogue-lite river journey through the backwaters of a forgotten post-societal America where players must forage, craft, and evade predators to succeed in their journey.