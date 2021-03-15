Square Enix's upcoming RPG co-op shooter Outriders will launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one, Microsoft announced today. This comes after the company teased the game's inclusion on the service last week, referencing an “anomaly,” which many fans were quick to point out was a reference to Outriders.

There's probably a hint about a game in here somewhere honestly we can't even keep up with all the announcements lately pic.twitter.com/Qz6LmX1Cs4 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 12, 2021

Outriders will be playable on Xbox Game Pass via console and Android devices when it launches on April 1, 2021. The game currently has a free demo available across all platforms, and has garnered a large audience ahead of the full release. In fact, the demo reached over 2 million players within its first week, along with a cumulative 9.5 million hours played. You can check out the demo right now!

The news of Outrider's inclusion on Xbox Game Pass hits just after the implementation of 20 massive Bethesda titles including The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fallout 4, and The Evil Within. Xbox Game Pass is home to hundreds of games — all available to download for a monthly fee, like a Netflix-style subscription service. Since the service's release, it has amassed over 18 million subscribers.

This is a massive win for Outriders, which is hinging on its multiplayer community. Multiplayer games need a community to thrive and what better way than to launch on a service with millions of users? However, even though Outriders will lean heavily into cooperative mechanics, you are able to play it solo.

Since Xbox Game Pass launched, it has accumulated a large selection of games ranging in genre and across multiple platforms (from the original Xbox to Xbox Series X|S). Thanks to backwards compatibility, all games available on the service are playable on Xbox Series X|S. One of the service's greatest perks include the release of all first-party Microsoft games on day one, meaning subscribers never have to pay for games like Halo, Gears, Forza, and any others that fall under the company's publishing arm.

Outriders will launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on April 1, 2021.

Source: Microsoft