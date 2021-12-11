6 Easy Ways to Organize Your Life and Mind in 2022

You always feel better when you feel organized. You feel better prepared, motivated and you can see everything you've accomplished in a day. Don't you just love a productive day? We want to make life easier, right?

Feeling organized at home and work makes a big difference in thinking. These easy ways to organize your life will help you feel good and accomplished every day.

Organizing Your Life

I've tried and implemented these tips to organize my life, and it helps tremendously.

Here are six easy organizing tips that anyone working from home or a stay-at-home mom and use to stay organized, it helps you stay on top of your game, and you will enjoy getting things checked off your to-do list.

When you have your life organized, you feel a sense of control and productivity which helps us stay focused and on track to accomplishing our set goals.

6 Steps to Organizing your Life and Mind

Clean Your Room Everyday

Get up, make your bed, and clean and your room. Do this quickly each morning, it doesn't take more than 5 minutes, and you'll feel so good every time you walk into your room. Especially at night after a long day, walking into your room and seeing it clean and tidy will make you feel like your life is organized and neat.

These are the thoughts you want when you go to bed and wake up in the morning. You don't want to end your day wishing your room was clean or looking at a mess around you. You want clean, tidy, organized. Doing so should be part of your morning or evening routine every day.

Make your room a clean space with little clutter. It might take you a bit to clean and declutter your room, but once it's done, take 5 minutes to keep it clean.

Use a Planner or Planning Sheets

I went years and years without using a planner, and I have no idea why. Life is so crazy trying to remember and plan everything.

I love using the Motherhood Life Balance Planner to schedule my daily, weekly, and monthly schedules. This planner has every sheet I could think of to keep me on top of everything. It's simple, easy to use, and straightforward. ( you can even color it in)

These are fun and practical tools you can use to get focused on what you have to do and where you want to go in life. Taking care of your to-do list and your mindset takes you to new levels of success.

I highly recommend grabbing a planner to start organizing yourself. I love waking up in the morning and using my daily planning sheet as it helps me set my intentions, be in a positive mindset and get things planned for my day.

Set yourself up for success every morning, so you're organized and ready to go.

You can plan your entire month on the calendars, your weeks on your daily charts, and of course, your daily there too. It's so much easier to plan your day by looking at your weekly planner pages to ensure you don't forget anything.

Write out Lists

Make a list of all the things you want to do and anything that's on your mind. Whenever you feel overwhelmed, get out a piece of paper and a pen and write down everything you need and want to get done. Getting it all out of your head and onto paper helps you clear your head. Then you can go through your list and organize your important tasks by sorting them by priority.

You will feel good and stay motivated as you see your to-do list get smaller and you cross them off, and it also helps to make sure that you don't forget anything. Get out your planner and plan your day based on what you have going on that week.

Keep an Errands Bag

Keep a bag by the door, and anytime you need to return an item, drop something off or take something to someone, add the things you need in this bag. Take your errand bag with you when you leave the house, so you always have everything you need while you’re out getting things done.

Keep a Grocery List Handy

Pick a day of the week to pick recipes, plan your grocery list and meal plan for that week. Also, write it down on your grocery list right away anytime you run out of something. Keep it handy and add to it anytime you think of something you need. Don't rely on your memory.

If you're always forgetting something and you end going back to the store and wasting your time, and that makes you feel like you’re not organized. Saving you time by always keeping a list handy is the goal of trying to save money on groceries. Multiple trips mean we see more things we want, and the bill goes up.

Meal planning also is an easy organizing way to save money and stay organized at the grocery store. Plan out your week's lunches and suppers, and only buy what you need. Keeping a grocery and shopping list hand will help you reduce the trips back to the store.

Save money and the stress of “what's for dinner tonight?” Check out my post on Meal Planning and grab your meal planner for FREE!

Declutter Your Life

This one may sound like it's a bit harder, but it isn't. It might be time-consuming, but the effort put in is well worth the positive outcomes, I promise.

Start one room at a time, go through and donate or give away anything that you're not using or haven't used in the last six months or so. There is no reason to hold on to it if there's no use for it. Decluttering your life will make room for new purposeful things and thoughts.

It's incredible the mindset shift that happens when you walk into a room and is free of clutter. You instantly feel better and start to appreciate what you have.

Decluttering your life includes your closet. You most likely start each morning by walking into your wardrobe. It should be clear, clean, and free of clutter so that you can create your day feeling good and your mind clear, not feeling overwhelmed, cluttered, and like you really should clean out that closet.

How to Organize Your Mind

Use a Journal Every Morning

Planning out your day will help you schedule these tips so that you can set a good habit that works for you. Writing down three things you're grateful for, your desires, and some affirmations will help you clear your mind and start the day off with a positive mindset.

I like to use The Beautiful Mind Journal because it helps me set the intentions for my day, practice gratitude while planning my to-do list.

Brain Dump

Sometimes just getting all your thoughts onto paper feels so good and can help you gain clarity in your life. Print out a brain dump page or grab a blank brain dump page and just write out every worry, task, and thought that comes to mind. Then go through and cross off the things you cannot control and cannot do anything about. This practice helps calm the overwhelm and enables you to see what you need to be worrying about and what you need to let go of.

How To Organize Your Life and Organize Your Mind

Anytime I feel like I need to organize my life and mind again, I go through these six steps and make sure that I am still adding them into my daily routine. I want to be sure that I am focused and not allowing clutter, the lack of planning or some essential healthy habits to help my life run smoother.

I also use a printable planner to keep track of holidays and appointments and be prepared for anything coming up.

If you like to organize your life electronically, I recommend using google calendar on your cell phone to plan out the day, week, and month on your phone so you always have a plan and a place to see what tasks are coming up quickly. I’m sure there are other great tools you can use that are great for planning on cell phones.

