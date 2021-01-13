Update: After this post went live, an EA spokesperson told VGC “we are proud of our long-standing collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, which will continue for years to come,” indicating that the 10-year exclusivity deal could still last until 2023 as planned. At the very least, EA will continue to develop/publish Star Wars games alongside other developers.

Original Story: The Lucasfilm Games announcements keep coming — this time with news that Ubisoft Massive Entertainment is creating an open-world Star Wars game. This comes by way of a tweet from the Lucasfilm Games, revealing that Ubisoft Massive is working on the upcoming game. Massive is the sector of Ubisoft that is responsible for Tom Clancy's The Division and its sequel. What this means is that EA's exclusivity deal will not be renewed after an eight-year long license agreement with Disney.

We’re thrilled to announce we are working with @Ubisoft and @UbiMassive to develop a brand-new, story-driven, open-world Star Wars adventure! Learn more about the future of @LucasfilmGames in the Star Wars galaxy and beyond: https://t.co/uO1K1pivl2 pic.twitter.com/wRDccZvi3o — Lucasfilm Games (@LucasfilmGames) January 13, 2021

According to WIRED, the Star Wars project is still very early in development and will be headed by Creative Director, Julian Gerighty, best known for their work on The Division 2 and The Crew. Senior Vice President of Global Games and Interactive Experiences at Disney, Sean Shoptaw, said to WIRED “EA has been and will continue to be a very strategic and important partner for us now and going forward. But we did feel like there's room for others,” in reference to other developers that could work on Star Wars games.

It's unclear how EA's exclusivity deal will be handled. The original plan was for a decade-long partnership with Disney — which would have ended in 2023. Will the deal be cut short? Or will it still end in 2023 as planned since Ubisoft's new Star Wars game won't be out before then? There are a lot of questions about what this means for the franchise and its developers going forward.

Lucasfilm Games VP, Douglas Reilly, told StarWars.com “we’re really excited about an opportunity to work with the team at Massive, led by David Polfeldt and the creative director, Julian Gerighty. We’ve spent almost a year now, working to get to know them and what they want to bring to the table.” Reilly also noted that there are still “a number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA,” indicating that the exclusivity deal might go through to 2023 after all.

On January 12, 2021, Lucasfilm and Bethesda announced a new Indiana Jones game — headed by MachineGames, the studio behind the acclaimed Wolfenstein series. This game, as well as the Star Wars titles planned for the future will fall under the umbrella of Lucasfilm Games. This hopefully means all involved have high quality projects in the works. Better yet is that there are still more to announce.

Source: Twitter, WIRED, Star Wars