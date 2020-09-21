Over the years, complaints about online loan scams are fortunately decreasing, thanks to warnings about loan scams and more reputable online lenders surfacing nowadays. However, even though the number of people getting scammed is steadily decreasing, the amount of money these scams are getting is still massive.

A report made by the Federal Trade Commission stated that consumers had lost about $905 million back in 2017, which is significantly higher than 2016's $63 million. The FTC has made general guidelines about online scams through credited education, awareness programs, and even enforcement. However, even with all that, consumers are still losing millions through these fraudulent activities.

Typically, financial scammers primarily prey on people who have been previously denied a loan and desperately need money. For people like them, the need to borrow money is stronger than the urge to be vigilant about the loan they are applying for, making them easy prey for online loan scams. Even then, we need to be vigilant. That said, here are some signs you should watch out for to see if you are applying for an online loan scam.

No Credit Check

Now, don't get us wrong. Not all lenders who don't look at your credit history are scammers. Some alternative lenders are more interested in your income or profits (if you are running a business) rather than your credit history or merely running online loans for people with bad credit.

However, that doesn't mean that you don't have to be vigilant when encountering a lender that doesn't require a credit check. If you base your decision on whether it's a scam or not, merely seeing if they do a credit check is wrong.

It is essential to take note that most reputable lenders do a credit check. This is important to them because it helps them determine if you are a risky borrower or not. On the other hand, fraudulent loans aren't even interested if you can pay the loan. They relish the fact that the borrower can't repay the debt to incur more fees and penalties upon the borrower.

Upfront Fees

Some lenders will make you pay money in advance before doing any service. This is a red flag. The lender will disguise these as application fees or introduction fees.

Some even disguise these fees as document fees for them to process your application. It's like them saying you need to send them money first before sending you money for the loan, which is 100% a scam if you ask us.

It is important to remember that any penalties, application fees, and whatnot will be rolled into repayment, or the principal cost when you get approved for the loan.

Unregistered Lender in Your State

All personal loan companies or any financial companies must be registered to the state they operate in. Their registration must pass through the State Attorney General's Office, which will help the state monitor its businesses. This is applicable even if they operate online.

Online loan scams will typically say they are out of the state's reach because they are online or a foreign company, which is what a scammer would say. If they operate outside of the state laws, they might be lending money illegally, or it's an outright scam. When you find one, you can report them to the authorities to prevent these lenders from scamming other people.

If you aren't sure whether they are legal, you can always check the State Attorney General's Office if there are some complaints made about them. This might take time, but remember, we are talking about your money here. What is a week of waiting compared to you losing money over a scam?

They Demand a Credit Card

Under no circumstances will a lender or any other legitimate financial institutions demand your credit card or a photocopy of your credit card. If a lender asks for your credit card, it is a scam. They will typically say it is for insurance or some other excuse.

Legitimate financial companies will ask for a payment for the credit report, appraisal, or application, but those charges will be forwarded to your loan, not to your credit card. This is a popular way for scammers to get your money since credit from your credit card is virtually untraceable by the authorities. You also can't report it to them because you voluntarily gave it to the scammers.

Remember to never give away your credit card or your credit card information to anybody, no matter how legitimate they sound or for any purposes. Doing so will rack you up tons of debt that you may never pay for for the rest of your life.

Takeaway

Online loan scams are still prevalent, even though the cases are steadily decreasing over time. Always be vigilant, especially if your money is at stake. Never give these scammers a chance to get any of your info, no matter how insignificant it is, especially your credit card information. Keep safe.