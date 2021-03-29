Following Deadline's announcement earlier this month about Indira Varma joining the cast of the Disney+ series, Disney has announced the cast list for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi special event series, starring Ewan McGregor.

The special event series begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. During the Disney Investor's Day in December, Kathleen Kennedy revealed that Hayden Christensen would be returning as Darth Vader.

Today, Disney announced the names of nine new actors joining Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and Indira Varma in the cast. Among the names are Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse who are presumably reprising their roles as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Deborah Chow, who directed two critically acclaimed episodes of The Mandalorian, Season 1, will direct Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and writer Joby Harold. The casting director is Carmen Cuba.

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins shooting in April.