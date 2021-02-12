The Nintendo Switch was once again, the bestselling console in the United States during the month of January 2021. This comes by way of the NPD group, courtesy of Mat Piscatella on Twitter. Piscatella said the unit sales of Nintendo Switch “were the highest of any platform in a January month since the Nintendo Wii in January 2010.” This NPD report features a breakdown of the bestselling games, consoles, and other video game-related stats for the month.

Jan 2021 US NPD THREAD – January 2021 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories achieved a January record $4.7B, 42% higher when compared to a year ago. Gains were achieved across all spending categories. pic.twitter.com/SMfkfScsMs — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) February 12, 2021

Bestselling Games of January 2021

Below is a list of the top 10 bestselling games throughout the month of January 2021 in the United States. Note that these games are ranked by dollar sales, not number of copies sold.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Ring Fit Adventure Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* NBA 2K21*

Digital sales not included*

Certain publishers like Nintendo and 2K do not provide digital sales info, meaning many games within the top 10 are ranked on boxed sales alone. This means their total sales are much higher than what appears on the list above. In addition to that, Piscatella explained that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was not only the bestselling game of the month, but is now the 20th bestselling game of all time in the United States. That might not sound too impressive, but keep in mind, it launched only two months prior in November 2020.

As we covered earlier, Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been a major hit for Ubisoft, leading the French publisher/developer to its strongest fiscal quarter from October-December 2020. It also was January 2021's second bestselling game. And of course, Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues its reign as the bestselling Nintendo Switch game month after month in the United States (though Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still the bestselling Nintendo Switch game worldwide overall).

Total consumer spending on video game hardware, software, and other content totaled $4.7 billion for the month of January 2021 in the United States, 42% higher than the same month in 2020. As for software sales, consumers spent $319 million on games, 144% higher than January 2020.

Source: Mat Piscatella of NPD