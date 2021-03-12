During the month of February 2021, the Nintendo Switch was once again the bestselling console in the United States overall. In fact, total dollar sales for the Switch have surpassed that of the Nintendo DS in that region, making it the second-bestselling system behind the Wii. This news comes by way of Mat Piscatella of the NPD group on Twitter.

As part of the Twitter thread, Piscatella said “Unit and dollar sales of Nintendo Switch hardware in February were the highest for any hardware platform in a February month since the Nintendo Wii in February 2009.”

But aside from that, the PS5 has done extraordinarily well in the U.S., and was February 2021's second-bestselling console. The system now ranks as the fastest-selling console in the U.S. in terms of dollar sales. In addition, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury debuted as the month's bestselling game and the year's second-bestselling game overall.

Feb 2021 US NPD THREAD – February 2021 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories reached a February record $4.6B, 35 percent higher when compared to a year ago. Year-to-date spending totaled $9.3B, 39 percent higher than the same period in 2020. pic.twitter.com/uLO9dphLmE — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) March 12, 2021

Bestselling Games of February 2021

Here, we'll go through the list of the top 10 bestselling games throughout the month of February 2021. Keep in mind, these stats are for dollar sales, not the number of units sold.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury* Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Persona 5 Strikers Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 21 Little Nightmares II Assassin's Creed Valhalla Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Digital sales not included*

As always, there are certain publishers like Nintendo that don't disclose digital sales information, so the fact that titles like Super Mario 3D World and Animal Crossing have ranked within the top 10 is remarkable. This means the total sales are much higher than indicated since they're ranked on boxed sales alone.

Once again, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War continues to dominate, coming in as the month's second-bestselling game. Other successful titles include Persona 5 Strikers, which debuted at the third spot for the month, as well as Little Nightmares II, taking the sixth spot for the month.

And of course, what top 10 list would be complete without the likes of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Madden NFL, Animal Crossing, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla? These are all games that continue to rank within the top 10 and have done so pretty much since they've all launched in 2020.

Finally, Piscatella said total video game consumer spending for the month of February 2021 reached a record $4.6 billion in the United States, which is 35% higher than February 2020. Year-to-date spending for 2021 is up to $9.3 billion — 39% more than the same period in 2020.

Source: Mat Piscatella of NPD