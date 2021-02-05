The Nintendo Switch 2021 software lineup seems pretty sparse, but Nintendo has confirmed that more announcements will be made at a later time, as confirmed during a financial Q&A.

When asked about the game lineup for 2021, Nintendo said its “software lineup for next fiscal year is a topic we will discuss at the appropriate time.” It added “as always, we are preparing a variety of software titles for consumers in the coming fiscal year.”

Nintendo pointed to the releases of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Monster Hunter Rise, and New Pokémon Snap as major exclusive games coming to the Nintendo Switch — all of which will launch within the next couple months.

Later on in the Q&A, Nintendo was asked about the possibility of a new Switch model, to which it pointed to the Mario Red & Blue Edition Nintendo Switch, as well as the Monster Hunter Rise console bundle — and said “with this release schedule for new hardware and Nintendo Switch having just marked its highest sales in its fourth year on the market, we do not have plans to announce a new model.”

This doesn't outright deny the existence of a new Switch model — only that Nintendo is not ready to say anything about it yet.

The company was also asked about how it plans for Nintendo Switch (which just reached 79 million units sold) to overtake the lifetime sales of the Wii (currently around 100 million units sold). Nintendo said “one point that we consider critical to this effort is the fact that a wide range of consumers are currently playing Nintendo Switch.”

“Nintendo Switch will be entering its fifth year, and it's important for us to continue to provide the next title of interest to each of these various consumers.”

While the answers given during the Q&A weren't as specific as many had hoped, it does leave us optimistic for the Switch lineup for 2021.

Source: Nintendo via My Nintendo News