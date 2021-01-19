Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends will be entering its eighth season next month and today, we got a look at the upcoming content with a new trailer. The Japanese edition of the YouTube video for Apex Legends Season 8 featured text that read “and on February 2nd, it will be possible to play on Switch at the same time as the start of Season 8!”

As of the writing of this article, the text has been removed, but not before an image of it was captured, which you can check out below.

BREAKING: The Japanese version on YouTube states Apex Legends is coming to Switch on February 2. "And on February 2nd, it will be possible to play on Switch at the same time as the start of Season 8!" pic.twitter.com/63TpUn27Mx — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 18, 2021

This text was apparently not visible on the English version of the trailer for Season 8, but if you look at the comments on the Twitter post above, other members of the community found the same Switch release date information on the Danish, Russian, and Polish videos for the upcoming season. If the Nintendo Switch edition of Apex Legends is, indeed, coming on February 2nd, it will fall right around the two-year anniversary of the battle royale shooter.

Apex Legends for Nintendo Switch was announced in 2020, and was originally scheduled to launch in the fall of that year. It was, however, pushed back, likely do to the COVID-19 pandemic, among other issues. In a statement from EA, it explained “for those who game on the Nintendo Switch, we’re still hard at work on the port, but in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve, our team needs more time. This year has brought on unexpected new challenges, to put it mildly, and we don’t want to rush anything out.

“Switch owners can expect to get their hands on Apex Legends next year. And of course, when Apex Legends does launch on Switch, it’ll come with support for cross-platform play, our latest seasonal content, and full feature parity with the other versions of the game.”

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale shooter that launched in the winter of 2019 and is famous for amassing a huge player base quickly. Within its first month, the game reached over 50 million players and is to this day one of the most popular battle royale games on the market.

Source: YouTube via VGC