Nintendo Switch was not only the bestselling platform of December 2020 in the United States, but of the entire year. This news comes by way of a report from NPD, courtesy of Mat Piscatella on Twitter. According to Piscatella, “annual dollar sales of Switch hardware were the 2nd highest for a platform in U.S. history. Only the 2008 dollar sales of Nintendo Wii were higher.” The report features a breakdown of the top selling games and hardware of December and of 2020 as a whole in the U.S.

US NPD HW – Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in units and dollars for both December and the 2020 year. Annual dollar sales of Switch hardware were the 2nd highest for a platform in U.S. history. Only the 2008 dollar sales of Nintendo Wii were higher. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 15, 2021

Bestselling Games of 2020

First, let's take a look at the bestselling games of 2020 overall. Note that stats are broken down by dollar sales, not number of copies sold.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Madden NFL 21 Assassin's Creed Valhalla The Last of Us Part II Ghost of Tsushima Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Super Mario 3D All-Stars* Final Fantasy VII Remake

Digital sales not included*

It's worth mentioning that Nintendo does not provide digital sales stats, so the fact that Animal Crossing: New Horizons reached the third bestselling spot on physical copies alone is remarkable. The same can be said about the other Nintendo titles that make up the top 10 list.

We'd also be remiss if we didn't touch on the staying power of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Despite serving as 2019's entry, it was almost 2020's bestselling game — only behind the behemoth, Black Ops Cold War — which was only on the market for two months. The Call of Duty franchise has been the bestselling series in the U.S. for 12 years in a row.

Bestselling games of December 2020

Below are the bestselling games in the United States for the month of December 2020.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cyberpunk 2077* Assassin's Creed Valhalla Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* NBA 2K21* Immortals Fenyx Rising Super Mario 3D All-Stars*

Digital sales not included*

Once again, digital sales stats are disclosed at the discretion of the publisher, and in this case, many of December's bestsellers topped the charts on physical sales alone. Despite all of the drama surrounding Cyberpunk 2077's rocky launch, it still managed to crack the top 10 — coming in at number 2, just behind Cold War.

Take-Two (2K) is another company that does not disclose digital sales information, meaning NBA 2K21 reached the top 10 with only boxed sales data, much like Nintendo's heavy hitters. Other notable entries are Ubisoft's Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Sony's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

In total, December 2020 spending reached $7.7 billion, 25% more than December 2019. For the entirety of 2020, U.S. spending totaled $56.9 billion, 27% more than 2019. The Nintendo Switch was the year's bestselling console, followed by the PlayStation 5 — which “set a new dollar sales record for PlayStation hardware through each platform's first December,” according to Piscatella.

Source: Mat Piscatella of NPD