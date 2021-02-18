Today, a 50-minute Nintendo Direct aired, showing off new games that will be headed to Nintendo Switch throughout the course of 2021 (and even beyond). The event was jam-packed with announcements, featuring first-party releases like Mario Golf: Super Rush, and an HD re-release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, and even third-party games such as Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.
In this roundup, we'll go through each and every announcement in order.
Full Nintendo Direct Presentation
The full 50-minute Nintendo Direct presentation can be seen above, featuring all the announcements.
Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
The show kicked off with the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Characters — Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. The two new fighters will join Smash Bros. in March 2021 at an unspecified date.
Fall Guys is Coming to Nintendo Switch
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will launch for Nintendo Switch this summer at an unannounced date.
Outer Wilds is Coming to Nintendo Switch
Outer Wilds will be available for Nintendo Switch in summer 2021.
Famicom Detective Club Announced for Nintendo Switch
Famicom Detective Club is headed to Nintendo Switch on May 14, 2021.
Samurai Warriors 5 Announced for Nintendo Switch
Samurai Warriors 5 will launch on Nintendo Switch this summer.
Legend of Mana Remastered for Nintendo Switch
This HD remaster of Legend of Mana will be available on Nintendo Switch on June 24, 2021.
A Closer Look at Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch
The Nintendo Direct then gave us another look at Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch. It'll launch on May 26, 2021.
Mario Golf: Super Rush Announced for Nintendo Switch
Mario Golf: Super Rush will launch for Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2021.
Tales from the Borderlands is Coming to Nintendo Switch
Tales from the Borderlands will be available for Nintendo Switch on March 24, 2021.
Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse Coming to Nintendo Switch
Stubbs the Zombie: Rebel Without a Pulse is headed to Nintendo Switch on March 16, 2021.
No More Heroes 3 Gets a Release Date
No More Heroes 3 received a release date of August 27, 2021.
Neon White Announced for Nintendo Switch
Neon White will launch for Nintendo Switch in winter 2021.
DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power is Coming to Nintendo Switch
DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power announced and will launch for Nintendo Switch on June 4, 2021.
Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition Announced for Nintendo Switch
Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is headed to Nintendo Switch on March 19, 2021.
Miitopia Announced for Nintendo Switch
Miitopia will head to Nintendo Switch on May 21, 2021.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Getting a Super Mario Crossover
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a Super Mario crossover, set to begin on February 25, 2021.
Project Triangle Strategy Announced for Nintendo Switch
Project Triangle Strategy announced for Nintendo Switch and is planned to launch in 2022.
Star Wars: Hunters is Headed to Nintendo Switch
Star Wars: Hunters was revealed for Nintendo Switch with a 2021 release window.
Knockout City Revealed
Knockout City will head to Nintendo Switch and other platforms on May 21, 2021.
Hades is Getting a Physical Edition on Nintendo Switch
Hades will be available in physical format on Nintendo Switch on March 19, 2021. It'll come with the game on cartridge, a digital soundtrack, and an art book.
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is Coming to Nintendo Switch
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, a compilation featuring Ninja Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge is headed to Nintendo Switch on June 10, 2021.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is Getting an Expansion Pass
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is getting an Expansion Pass for $19.99. It will come in two waves:
Wave 1 — June 2021
- Expanded roster
- Newly added weapon types
- New challenges in the Royal Ancient Lab
- Newly added challenging enemies
Wave 2 — November 2021
- New character vignettes
- Newly added stages
- Expanded roster
- New battle skills for existing characters
A New Bravely Default II Trailer Was Shown
The final Bravely Default II trailer was shown before the game's full Nintendo Switch release on February 26, 2021.
Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Shown off Again
Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection received another trailer ahead of its Nintendo Switch release on February 25, 2021.
SaGa Frontier: Remastered is Headed to Nintendo Switch
SaGa Frontier: Remastered will launch for Nintendo Switch on April 15, 2021.
Apex Legends Gets a Nintendo Switch Trailer
We got another look at Apex Legends for Nintendo Switch, which will launch on March 9, 2021.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Announced for Nintendo Switch
An HD re-release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was announced for Nintendo Switch, featuring enhanced visuals and an updated control scheme. We also got a look at the new Skyward Sword-themed Joy-Con, launching alongside the game on July 16, 2021.
Splatoon 3 Announced for Nintendo Switch
The presentation ended with Splatoon 3, set to launch in 2022.
