We're just a couple months away from the release of Monster Hunter Rise and Nintendo is celebrating its launch with a bang (or perhaps a roar). Releasing alongside the game on March 26, 2021 is a special edition Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch bundle, including a digital copy of the game, the Deluxe Kit DLC, and fancy designs on the Joy-Con and system itself. Currently, this bundle is only announced for Europe and Japan (sorry, North Americans).

Check it out below!

This Monster Hunter Rise #NintendoSwitch bundle (includes download code for #MHRise + Deluxe Kit DLC + bonus content) will be available on 26/03, alongside this special edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. pic.twitter.com/38qm3qPZF0 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) January 27, 2021

Launching on the same day is also a Monster Hunter Rise Pro Controller, featuring art from the game on the front of the gamepad. You might not be in the market for a new Switch console, but if you've been holding out for a new Pro Controller, this one might be up your alley.

In terms of the game itself, you can still enjoy the free Nintendo Switch demo available on the eShop until February 1, 2021. Rise is in development exclusively for Nintendo Switch and based on our time with the demo, it seems like it will be a healthy mix of Generations Ultimate and World.

Speaking of Monster Hunter World (a game that just celebrated its third birthday), Capcom is borrowing many of the quality of life improvements introduced in that entry and implementing them into Rise. Features like the lack of loading screens between areas and the implementation of a similar UI will be added to Rise. World went on to become Capcom's bestselling game of all time, so it makes sense to see so many of its beloved features return in Rise.

There's no word yet if the aforementioned Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch bundle or the Pro Controller will come to the West, but we'll be sure to update this post if anything changes. For now, if you want to get your hands on either of them and you live outside of Japan and Europe, you'll have to import.

Source: Nintendo