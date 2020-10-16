Hasbro's highly sought after Vintage Collection Star Wars figures adds a new Boba Fett figure to the line.

Previously teased on the Hasbro Pulse Instagram, the figure will be available in Spring 2021, is available for pre-order today starting at 10 AM PST (1 PM EST) October 16th!

Featuring premium detail and design inspired by Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, as well as original Kenner branding, this collectible Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch Boba Fett Figure makes a great gift for Star Wars fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this quality 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories.

The figure is available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Walmart, Amazon, Entertainment Earth, and Big Bad Toy Store. (Retail Price: $12.99/Available: Spring 2021)

While you're snagging the Boba Fett figure, check out the Wave 6 collector's bundle, featuring multiple figures (2 Return of the Jedi figures, Princess Leia, and additional forthcoming announcements). They are already available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $109.99.

Get them fast, these figures are prone to sell out quickly! If you're looking for other Star Wars merch, check out the latest Star Wars LEGO merch announcements.

Last Updated on October 16, 2020 by Maggie Lovitt