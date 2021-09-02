New ‘Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy’s Edge’ Clip Reveals ‘The High Republic’ Story and Bounty Hunter Quest

The highly anticipated conclusion of Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy's Edge launches in just two weeks and ILMxLAB has released an official gameplay trailer, revealing new characters and new adventures headed to an Oculus near you. Experience new adventures on Batuu, two new Tales, and a multitude of new items to buy and try at Mubo's Workshop.

Ady Sun'Zeen's High Republic-era adventure continues in The Sacred Garden, which is set many years after her first Tale. The apprentice has now leveled up into a Jedi Knight and must teach her Padawan, Nooa, the ways of the Force — while learning some lessons herself.

In one of the new tales, The Bounty of Boggs Triff, you will play as IG-88 (voiced by Rhys Darby), a class four assassin droid and one of the top bounty hunters in all of known space. You are tasked with a peculiar bounty on the moon of Nar Shaddaa and will traverse an impregnable fortress to reach Boggs Triff (voiced by Darin DePaul) to complete IG-88’s mission.

You can expect to explore even more of the Batuu wilds in the Last Call expansion, as you are hired by Dok-Ondar to recover an ancient relic, which is teased in the trailer. You won't be retracing your steps as you navigate new environments like Sardeevem Chasm and the Cavern of the Moons. Of course, you will be faced with familiar threats in the form of pirates, but you will be faced with new threats, puzzles, and tedious repairs to get yourself out of tight situations.

No visit to Batuu is complete without stumbling upon the First Order, but this time you will uncover a hidden facility far, far away from the Black Spire Outpost. With an unlikely collection of allies including Lens Kamo, Hondo, Mubo, R2-D2, and C-3PO behind you, you will have to infiltrate the First Order’s operation to thwart an evil that threatens all of Batuu.

Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy's Edge Extended Gameplay Trailer

In the extended trailer catch previews of new adventures, Tales, and characters to Last Call like the beloved Hondo Ohnaka Jim Cummings) and newcomers Neeva (Anika Noni Rose) and Lt. Gauge (Daman Mills). You will also see familiar Star Wars characters like R2-D2, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), and previously announced characters like Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse), Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan), Lens Kamo (Karla Crome), Baron Yasto Attsmun (Mark Rolston0, an Ady Sun'Zeen (Ellie Araiza).

Last Call launches on September 15, exclusively on the Oculus Quest. You can pick up the expansion for $9.99 or the full experience for $34.99.