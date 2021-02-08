It seems a new Silent Hill is likely in development, if statements made by series composer, Akira Yamaoka are to be believed. During a recent Al Hub interview, Yamaoka said the next project is “the one you've been hoping to hear about.” Yamaoka also teased the new project would be revealed “sometime around the summer,” leaving many to believe we'll get a Silent Hill announcement this year.

Though, the interview video has been pulled, but luckily publication PSU was able to quickly get a transcription of it before it was taken down. According to Al Hub, they were “asked to remove the clip,” but it's unclear why or what the circumstances around the request were.

Statement:

We thank you for your support which contributed to the spread of the interview that we published yesterday with Akira Yamaoka around the world.

We were asked to remove the clip, and it has been removed.

We apologize

and stay tuned for the next interviews https://t.co/sMuGmf6NIT — Al Hub – الهَب (@TheHubKW) February 5, 2021

Nonetheless, this statement by Yamaoka is a good indication of what's to come — and though a new Silent Hill wasn't outright confirmed — it was heavily implied. If this project is a new Silent Hill game, it's unclear whether it will be a sequel, reboot, or remake — but either way, fans have been excited for a new entry in the series.

Rumors about a new Silent Hill game have been circulating for years now, with “leakers” pointing to announcements being made at certain industry events — none of which have come true. Though, one industry insider known as @AestheticGamer1 on Twitter, claims that a new Silent Hill game is 100% in the works (as relayed by VGC).

(1/2) 100% Silent Hill is coming back, that I can say with certainty (and have been since the start of this year). A Japanese-developed Silent Hill game started dev at the beginning of 2019 (a bit of planning & work done the end of 2018). The details of who is behind it I can't https://t.co/lk3EPg5PM6 — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) July 6, 2020

Ever since Silent Hills was cancelled by Konami in 2015 following the release of the acclaimed P.T. demo, the fate of the series has been up in the air. As you might recall, Silent Hills was set to be directed by Metal Gear Solid creator, Hideo Kojima, alongside Guillermo del Toro and would have starred The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus. After Kojima's falling out with Konami, the project was cancelled and was the last publicly known Silent Hill project in development.

It's unclear if E3 will occur in person this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but even if the event happens in digital format, it could be a great way to get many eyes on a potential new Silent Hill announcement.

Source: PSU via VGC